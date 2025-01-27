HIP Video Promo Presents: We Feed Alone premieres new music video "ONE ANOTHERS" on Music-News.com

Emerging rock band We Feed Alone is resilient in their epic new single "ONE ANOTHERS"

IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Straton grew up surrounded by music—his father owned a music store—so it’s no surprise that he discovered his passion for drumming early on. In 2005, he honed his precise drumming style with The Pop Culture Suicides, sparking an interest in industrial music that would influence his musical trajectory. He now channels his creative energy through his latest project, We Feed Alone, founded in 2010 alongside bassist and songwriter Doug Wagner. Initially collaborating with numerous renowned musicians, We Feed alone has since solidified an impressive trio. With Scout Hughes joining Straton and Wagner, We Feed Alone’s dark, driving rhythms and soul-stirring lyrics transport listeners into dreamy, surreal worlds shaped by the legends of industrial and grunge sound. Their innovative approach combines searing rock with introspective, intricate, and raw stories—consistently delivering a razor-sharp experience. Occasionally self-mixed and produced, their tracks evoke universal energy—pulling from the depths of the human experience—those deep-set feelings all can resonate with. Surfacing as a formidable force this year, with more music on the way in the coming months, We Feed Alone has emerged from its creative hibernation—hungrier and more inspired than ever.

Even the most seasoned psychonauts can fall victim to a bad trip. When the environment isn’t right, the walls can feel like they’re closing in, and panic swiftly takes hold. What happens when one finds oneself alone, lost, and vulnerable in an unfamiliar world? “ONE ANOTHERS”’ lyricism dives into one's innate, human need to lean on each other for safety, protection, and balance. Blossoming from a real-life experience, “ONE ANOTHERS” emerged through a deeply collaborative process. Scout laid the foundation, crafting the story with raw, rock-driven guitar riffs, compelling vocals, and a driving drum loop. With a keen ear for mixing and producing, Eric enriched the song’s grungy spirit, layering drums and bass that echo the classic grit of early Indie and Industrial rock. Together, the dynamic trio polished the final production, creating a relentlessly chaotic anthem of resilience—not before, of course, showcasing a slow-burning descent into madness. Having made it out the other side, “One Anothers” provides a sense of hope—assuring listeners that it's possible to push through the darkness—even if the journey comes with hard-earned lessons.

The self-recorded and edited music video further heightens the sense of dreamy mania, seamlessly weaving together “behind-the-scenes” recording footage with simple, introspective shots. It captures the surreal unease of being on a bad trip, like wandering along the dusty trails of the Wild West with no clear destination in sight. The visuals lean into this theme with some distinct Western elements, perfectly encapsulating the discomfort and hopelessness felt when traversing unfamiliar roads all alone. Interestingly, viewers may notice that they are not seeing Scout at all, but rather, his reflection in the mirror. It’s trippy: creating an atmosphere of disconnection while simultaneously playing on the theme of reflection. Layered visual effects intensify the disorientation, hinting at a looming breakdown. Each shot builds to the dynamic, inevitable moment where everything lets loose. Raw, chaotic, and cathartic—it perfectly complements the track, creating a visceral experience that mirrors the emotional turbulence of the song and the trip it represents.

