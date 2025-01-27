U.S. Border Patrol seizes two loads of methamphetamine in one hour totaling 182 pounds

CAMPO, Calif., – During highway operations, Border Patrol agents seized two loads of dangerous narcotics in less than one hour.

The first incident occurred Saturday at approximately 3:20 p.m. when agents assigned to the Campo Border Patrol Station stopped a man driving a blue Dodge minivan westbound on Interstate 8 near the Buckman Springs exit. During the stop, agents requested a K-9 detection team. The K-9 performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Border Patrol agents conducted a search of the vehicle, and discovered nine foil-wrapped packages, consistent with narcotics, hidden in a compartment of the van.

The driver, narcotics, and vehicle were transported to a local Border Patrol station for processing. Tests confirmed the packages contained methamphetamine, with a total weight of 97.97 pounds. The narcotics and the driver were turned over to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. The minivan was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

The second incident occurred less than an hour later when Border Patrol agents stopped a woman driving a Honda sedan westbound on Interstate 8 near the Buckman Springs exit. The woman’s two minor children were also inside the vehicle.

A K-9 detection team was requested to the scene. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the sedan and a subsequent search led to the discovery of 80 cellophane-wrapped packages hidden throughout the vehicle. The woman, her children, the narcotics, and the sedan were transported to a local Border Patrol station for processing. Tests confirmed the packages contained methamphetamine, with a total weight of 83.64 pounds.

The DEA took custody of the 22-year-old U.S. citizen and the narcotics for further investigation. Her children were released to family members. The sedan was seized by the Border Patrol.

“Two significant drug loads were taken off of our streets by our dedicated agents,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Thankfully, two children were also removed from a dangerous situation.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact 911 or San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.