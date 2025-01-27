Governor Abbott Honors International Holocaust Remembrance Day

TEXAS, January 27 - January 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today honored the millions of people killed during the Holocaust by lighting the Governor's Mansion yellow in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.



"Today, we remember and pray for the millions of people who were killed during this atrocious period of history," said Governor Abbott. "It’s a solemn reminder of the intense oppression the Jewish people faced and continue to face. In recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Cecilia and I lit the Governor’s Mansion yellow to honor those whose lives were taken. Antisemitism and hate have no place in our state, in our country, or in the world. Texas proudly stands with the Jewish people and with Israel today and every day."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.