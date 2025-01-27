Members consider China’s request for panel to examine electric vehicle measures in Türkiye

DS629: Türkiye — Measures Concerning Electric Vehicles and Other Types of Vehicles from China

China submitted a request for the establishment of a dispute panel to rule on various measures taken by Türkiye concerning electric vehicles ("EVs") and certain other types of vehicles originating in China. Consultations took place on 20-21 November in an effort to resolve the dispute but failed to produce a mutually agreed solution, prompting China to submit its request for the panel.

China said Türkiye's measures are protectionist and discriminatory, and violate Türkiye's core obligations under the WTO agreements, including most favoured nation treatment, tariff bindings, and general elimination of quantitative restrictions. China expressed grave concerns that some members, including Türkiye, have introduced restrictive measures on Chinese new energy products, including EVs, which are inconsistent with WTO rules. Increased tech protectionism is not a solution, China said, adding that the panel request is one of the responses to such unlawful measures.

Türkiye said the two sides had constructive consultations in November 2024 and that it shared information and clarifications with its Chinese colleagues in a cooperative manner. Türkiye said its measures are completely justified against the backdrop of the strong challenges its automotive industry has been facing for many years due to anti-competitive practices, subsidization, and excess capacity. These problems should be addressed in the relevant WTO bodies for a level playing field in industrial sectors. Against that background, Türkiye said it cannot at this time agree to the establishment of a panel.

The DSB took note of the statements and agreed to revert to this matter should the requesting member wish to do so.

DS597: United States – Origin Marking Requirement (Hong Kong, China)

The United States once again raised the matter of the panel ruling in DS597 at the DSB meeting. The US said it was raising the matter as a result of recent developments in Hong Kong, China regarding free speech and human rights. The US referred back to its previous statements regarding its position on essential security and its reasons for placing this item on the DSB agenda.

Hong Kong, China said the US again raising this matter and questioning its inherent rights under international law was an abuse of WTO rules. The panel ruling clearly confirms that the US action lacks legal justification, Hong Kong, China said, adding that it stands ready to proceed through the due process of appeal should the US lift its blockage on the appointment of Appellate Body members.

China reiterated its objections to the item being on the DSB agenda and said any member, regardless of its power and size, should refrain from taking unilateral and protectionism measures in the name of national security or using it as a vehicle to disregard the core principles of the WTO and interfere in other members' internal affairs.

Appellate Body appointments

Colombia, speaking on behalf of 130 members, introduced for the 83rd time the group's proposal to start the selection processes for filling vacancies on the Appellate Body. The extensive number of members submitting the proposal reflects a common interest in the functioning of the Appellate Body and, more generally, in the functioning of the WTO's dispute settlement system, Colombia said.

The United States noted that a new US President was inaugurated on 20 January, and the US is currently transitioning to a new Administration. Members are aware of the longstanding US concerns with WTO dispute settlement that have persisted across US administrations; those concerns remain unaddressed and it does not support the proposed decision, the United States said.

Twenty members then took the floor to comment. Most reiterated their support for the joint proposal and for the urgent need to restore a fully functioning dispute settlement system as soon as possible. Many welcomed the progress made in the dispute settlement reform discussions to date and the proposal by the General Council Chair to initiate consultations with interested delegations to hear views on how to build on progress made in a manner that would further advance dispute settlement reform work.

Several members said they looked forward to hearing from the Chair on how those consultations would be organized. Ten members urged others to consider joining the Multi-party interim appeal arrangement (MPIA), a contingent measure to safeguard the right to appeal in the absence of a functioning Appellate Body.

Colombia said on behalf of the 130 members it regretted that for the 83rd occasion members have not been able to launch the selection processes. Ongoing conversations about reform of the dispute settlement system should not prevent the Appellate Body from continuing to operate fully, and members shall comply with their obligation under the Dispute Settlement Understanding to fill the vacancies as they arise, Colombia said for the group.

Surveillance of implementation

Australia presented a status report regarding its implementation of the panel ruling in the case brought by China in DS603, "Australia — Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duty Measures on Certain Products from China." Australia said it provided a written status report in this dispute on 16 January noting that Australia has fully implemented the ruling and that the matter is now resolved.

China thanked Australia for its statement and said this case demonstrates the effectiveness of the WTO dispute settlement system. At a time when the multilateral trading system faces unprecedented challenges, cooperation among members is vital to maintaining the effective operation of the dispute settlement mechanism, China said. China added that it is ready to work with Australia and other members to continue to resolve trade frictions under the WTO framework.

The United States presented status reports with regard to DS184, "US — Anti-Dumping Measures on Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Products from Japan", DS160, "United States — Section 110(5) of US Copyright Act", DS464, "United States — Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Measures on Large Residential Washers from Korea", and DS471, "United States — Certain Methodologies and their Application to Anti-Dumping Proceedings Involving China."

The European Union presented a status report with regard to DS291, "EC — Measures Affecting the Approval and Marketing of Biotech Products."

Indonesia presented its status reports in DS477 and DS478, "Indonesia — Importation of Horticultural Products, Animals and Animal Products."

Next meeting

The next regular DSB meeting will take place on 24 February 2025.

Share