Panama appeals WTO dispute panel report regarding measures on imports from Costa Rica
Given the ongoing lack of agreement among WTO members regarding the filling of Appellate Body vacancies, there is no Appellate Body Division available at the current time to deal with the appeals.
Further information will be available within the next few days in document WT/DS599/9
