AG Yost Hosts Drug Dropoff Day in Montgomery County

“Our Drug Dropoff Days are all about protecting lives,” AG Yost said. “Every pill collected is one less opportunity for misuse.”

Since its introduction in July 2021, Yost’s Drug Dropoff Day initiative has facilitated the proper disposal of 2,829 pounds of expired or unneeded drugs, significantly reducing the potential for misuse as well as environmental harm caused when unused drugs are flushed down toilets.

(MIAMISBURG, Ohio) — The office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost hosted its eighth Drug Dropoff Day on Saturday, safely collecting and disposing of 216.6 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications from Dayton-area residents in Montgomery County.

The event on Saturday took place at Miami Valley Fire Station No. 52, where 75 vehicles pulled up to unload medications. Among the items collected were fentanyl patches and oxycodone, a reminder of the importance of these events in keeping communities safe.

Yost’s office collaborated on the event with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; the Miami Valley Fire District; WHIO-TV and radio (media partner); and Ohio Sea Grant, a Great Lakes research program based at The Ohio State University.

Montgomery County was selected based on findings from Yost’s Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE) showing that the county ranks ninth among Ohio’s 88 counties in rate of opioid overdose deaths – at 16.07 deaths per 100,000.

The Drug Dropoff Day was the second held in the county, with the first event eliciting more than 700 pounds of medications. The sheriff’s office requested another opportunity to host the program.

AG Yost’s collaboration with Ohio Sea Grant aims to highlight the potential threat of discarded drugs entering groundwater and lakes, rivers, and streams. Traces of pharmaceuticals have been detected in drinking water, and continuous exposure to low levels of these contaminants can have detrimental effects on aquatic life.

Montgomery County residents who missed the event can still dispose of unwanted prescriptions by contacting local law enforcement.

To help maintain the safety and well-being of our communities, all Ohioans are encouraged to follow safe storage guidelines.

The Drug Dropoff Days stem from the work of Yost’s Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE). You can learn more about SCOPE’s cutting-edge research and education here.

