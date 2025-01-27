COA Administrators’ Network and Community Oncology Pharmacy Association Announce New Advisory Board Members

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

Professional Networks Add New Leadership for 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COA Administrators’ Network (CAN) has added new board members for a two-year term. In addition, the Community Oncology Pharmacy Association (COPA) has appointed a COPA co-chair for 2025.The Community Oncology Alliance’s (COA’s) initiatives are voluntary, self-governing entities that advise, report to, and serve at the direction of the COA Board of Directors. Their volunteer members and leaders serve as representatives and champions for the individual initiatives, provide valuable insight into the ongoing perspectives of practices and challenges they face, and share their knowledge and best practices with their peers.New CAN Advisory Board MembersMichelle Brown, MBA, MSN, CRNP, and Jen Pichoske, MS, EMBA, AOCNP, have joined the CAN Advisory Board as its newest members. Brown is the COO at Clearview Cancer Institute, where she has spent 19 dedicated years serving patients. Pichoske serves Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York as CEO, putting her 30-plus years of experience to work for staff and patients. Brown and Pichoske bring valuable expertise and a collaborative outlook to CAN. They are filling the seats vacated by Maryann Roefaro and Phil Stover. CAN leadership thanks Phil and Maryann for their years of service to its members.The COA Administrators’ Network is a peer-to-peer network for community oncology practice administrators and management team members. Members can find solutions to their biggest operational challenges, share organizational strategies, and access valuable resources to maximize practice operations. CAN membership is free and exclusively available to administrators, managers, and affiliated team leaders from every level of community oncology practices.“I am excited to welcome Michelle and Jen as our newest CAN board members,” said Shiela Plasencia, COA’s director of practice support and staff liaison for CAN. “Their depth of experience and enthusiasm for community oncology are invaluable additions to an already stellar group of leaders. I am sure they will help CAN continue to grow as the go-to resource for community oncology administrators.”New COPA Advisory Board Co-ChairAfter serving on the COPA Advisory Board for a number of years, Yen Nguyen, PharmD, executive director of pharmacy at Oncology Consultants has been selected as a COPA co-chair for 2025. Nguyen is an active contributor to COPA and COA, advocating on behalf of all community oncology patients at Hill Days and sharing resources to help practices navigate common issues with middlemen and insurers. The addition of Nguyen as a co-chair reflects her continued service to community oncology pharmacy professionals and their patients.The Community Oncology Pharmacy Association is a network for medically integrated pharmacies— a model that combines pharmacies within medical centers that provide improved, patient-centered and multidisciplinary care—in independent community oncology and urology practices. COPA addresses regulatory, clinical, and operational barriers to ensure patients have timely, evidence-based, and unrestricted access to pharmacy services as an integral part of their care. As an active peer-to-peer network, members share resources and strategies to help manage and maximize pharmacy operations.“Yen’s collegial attitude, lead-from-the-front mentality, and passion for caring for cancer patients were key factors in her selection as a co-chair,” said COA’s Director of Clinical Initiatives and staff liaison for COPA, Judy Alberto, MHA, RPh, BCOP. “Her track record of securing results at her own practice and for supporting COPA members speaks for itself. I am excited to work with her as we enter a new year of challenges and opportunities.”###About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org . Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.