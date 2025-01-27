WPI Beauty Named Winner in Both WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® and The Knot Best Of Weddings 2025

WarPaint International Beauty Agency has been recognized as a top wedding professional by two leading wedding planning resources, WeddingWire and The Knot.

We're celebrating our 15th year in business in 2025 and could not be more grateful to once again, be awarded the "Best Of Weddings" by The Knot and the "Couples Choice Award" by Wedding Wire.” — Jessica Mae, Founder WPI Beauty

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WarPaint International Beauty Agency (WPI Beauty) has been recognized as a top wedding professional by two leading wedding planning resources, WeddingWire and The Knot. The agency has been named a winner in the 2025 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awardsand also received the prestigious Best of Weddings 2025 award from The Knot. These accolades are a testament to the agency's commitment to providing exceptional beauty services for couples on their special day.The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awardsand The Knot Best of Weddings are highly coveted awards in the wedding industry, recognizing the top local wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples. This year, WarPaint International Beauty Agency stood out among the competition, earning high praise and positive reviews from satisfied clients. These awards are a reflection of the agency's dedication to providing exceptional services and creating unforgettable experiences for couples on their wedding day.Established in 2010, WarPaint International is a full-service beauty agency that provides on-location hair styling and makeup application services with more than 10,000 wedding clients served and a multitude of awards won. The agency's Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists are vetted, experienced, and criminally background-checked professionals working in corporate events and headshots, memberships, weddings, and editorial artistry.The team at WarPaint International Beauty Agency is honored to receive these prestigious awards and is grateful to all the couples who have trusted them to be a part of their special day. The agency looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional beauty services and creating unforgettable experiences for couples in the years to come. For more information about WarPaint International Beauty Agency and their services, please visit their website or contact them directly.About WarPaint International Beauty AgencyWarPaint International Beauty Agency is a premier provider of on-location hair and makeup services, known for its attention to detail and commitment to excellence. Our team of highly skilled professionals is dedicated to delivering exceptional beauty services tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients. WarPaint International operates teams of hair and makeup artisans in Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and Jacksonville Florida for wedding makeup and hair, corporate beauty services, celebrity, consumer, and special events. WPI Beauty Artisans can also be contracted to travel nationally and internationally for large projects and brand-name organizations.

WPI Beauty Featured KSTP Channel 5 "Good Company"

