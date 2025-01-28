NovaBone Partners with BEGO for European Launch of Dental Putty with Cartridge Dispenser at IDS 2025

Strategic collaboration brings NovaBone's innovative dental graft technology to European markets, debuting at IDS 2025 in Cologne.

ALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaBone Products, a leader in bioactive synthetic bone graft solutions, is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with BEGO, a renowned provider of innovative implantology solutions. This collaboration will bring NovaBone’s advanced Dental Putty with Cartridge Dispenser to the European market, marking a significant step forward in delivering state-of-the-art dental graft solutions to practitioners across the region.

Under the partnership, BEGO will launch NovaBone Dental Putty with Cartridge Dispenser at the prestigious IDS (International Dental Show) Dental Industry and Trade Fair in March 2025, held in Cologne, Germany. Known as one of the most significant dental trade events globally, IDS provides an ideal platform for showcasing innovative products and fostering industry collaboration.

NovaBone Dental Putty with Cartridge Dispenser represents a breakthrough in dental grafting technology, offering a bioactive and osteostimulative solution that supports natural bone regeneration. The Cartridge Dispenser is designed for ease of use, precision, and reliability, enabling dental professionals to achieve optimal outcomes in bone void filling and osseous defect repair.

Carolin Archibald, CEO of NovaBone Products, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with BEGO to bring our Dental Putty to Europe. BEGO’s strong reputation for innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver advanced solutions that enhance patient outcomes. The IDS 2025 event is a pivotal opportunity to showcase the transformative potential of our product to a global audience of dental professionals.”

This partnership leverages BEGO’s extensive distribution network and expertise in the European dental market, ensuring NovaBone’s technology reaches dental professionals seeking advanced solutions for their patients. The combination of NovaBone’s bioactive grafting technology and BEGO’s market leadership positions this collaboration as a cornerstone for innovation in dental care.

Attendees of IDS 2025 can visit the BEGO booth (Hall 10.2, Booth M-010/N-019) to experience firsthand the unique benefits of NovaBone Dental Putty with Cartridge Dispenser and learn more about its application in clinical practice. The product launch is expected to generate significant interest and broaden NovaBone’s presence in the European dental market.

For additional information about the partnership or NovaBone Dental Putty with Cartridge Dispenser, please contact NovaBone at Scott Day, sday@novabone.com.

About NovaBone

NovaBone, a Halma company, is privately held and based in Florida since 2002. NovaBone developed the first bioactive synthetic bone graft offered to the orthopedic community and has long been at the forefront of bioactive glass bone graft devices. It has developed numerous formulations and delivery systems of its patented, bioactive technology platform that results in accelerated bone growth. In total, their exclusively formulated bone graft substitute has been used for the repair of osseous defects throughout the skeletal system for over a decade and used in over a million clinical applications with unparalleled success validating the safety and efficacy of NovaBone's technology.

About BEGO

BEGO is a leading provider of implantology systems and innovative solutions for the dental industry. With a history of excellence and a commitment to advancing dental technology, BEGO has established itself as a trusted partner for dental professionals worldwide. For more information, visit the BEGO website.

For additional information about the partnership or NovaBone Dental Putty, please contact NovaBone at Scott Day, sday@novabone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.