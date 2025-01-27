Statewide trout stocking highlights for February 2025

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 432 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 432 rainbow trout

Dick Knox Pond – 300 rainbow trout

Located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett, this pond gives anglers the chance to pursue a wide variety of fish species. Pond amenities include five floating docks (one is ADA accessible), two restrooms, a boat launch, and ample parking.

Kleiner Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Marsing Pond – 330 rainbow trout

This pond is located off State Highway 55 below the Snake River bridge.

Riverside Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Near the fairgrounds in Garden City just north of the river, this quiet neighborhood pond is right off the Boise Greenbelt and tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. It offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sawyers Pond – 420 rainbow trout

This pond complex offers lots of fishing options. Anglers can launch small boats to access a series of ponds of varying sizes. Numerous docks and shoreline access provide great fishing opportunities.

Weiser Community Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing opportunity.

Williams Pond – 270 rainbow trout

Located within the city of Boise's Marianne Williams Park, there is a large fishing platform, paved paths, and plenty of shoreline access.

Wilson Creek – Two stocking events in February 210 rainbow trout each stocking event.

Wilson Springs North Pond – Stocked weekly in February with 120 rainbow trout each week.

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond – Stocked weekly in February with 120 rainbow trout each week.

This pond complex offers an easy way to experience nature. Paved pathways provide improved access to several fishing areas, while unimproved trails let kids fish from shore and explore, making this a popular family destination.