Climb Channel Solutions Promotes Kim Stevens to CMO and Charles Bass to CAO

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is proud to announce the promotion of two visionary leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the company’s growth and success. Kim Stevens has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), while Charles Bass assumes the newly created role of Chief Alliances Officer (CAO).

These promotions mark a pivotal moment for Climb Channel Solutions as the company kicks off 2025 with unparalleled momentum, bolstered by more than 12 internal promotions announced during the recent Sales Kickoff, themed “Run With Us.”

As the former Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Kim Stevens has been the driving force behind groundbreaking marketing strategies that have transformed Climb’s global presence. Her promotion to CMO is a natural progression, reflecting her exceptional ability to innovate, inspire, and deliver results. Kim’s leadership will ensure that Climb remains agile and adaptable, aligning marketing strategies with the company’s ambitious goals while empowering resellers and partners to achieve new heights.

“Kim’s proven track record and vision for the future make her the ideal leader to take our marketing strategy to the next level,” said Dale Foster, Climb’s CEO. “Her commitment to excellence is a testament to the talent and dedication we nurture within Climb.”

Charles Bass, who has served as CMO for the past four years, has been instrumental in identifying and onboarding emerging brands, connecting them with resellers to accelerate business growth. In his new role as Chief Alliances Officer, Charles will focus on fostering high-impact partnerships and expanding Climb’s strategic alliances, ensuring the company continues to lead in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

“Charles has been a cornerstone of Climb’s success, and his transition to CAO is a game-changer for our approach to partnerships,” said Dale Foster, Climb’s CEO. “His ability to build relationships and bring the best emerging brands into our ecosystem has positioned Climb as a trusted partner for growth.”

With these leadership advancements, Climb Channel Solutions reaffirms its commitment to innovation, agility, and excellence. Dale Foster continues, “Our pack is growing, becoming more focused, and moving faster than ever. Kim and Charles embody the best of Climb’s values, and their promotions reflect our belief in empowering talent to drive us forward.”

These leadership promotions symbolize Climb’s dedication to evolving with the industry and investing in its greatest asset—its people.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com



