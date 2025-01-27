Meltwater Bolsters Canadian Expansion with Strategic Partnership with Torstar Corporation

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a leading global provider of media, social and consumer intelligence, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Torstar, one of Canada's most esteemed media organizations. This collaboration will grant Meltwater customers access to content across all Torstar news brands , both online and in print, including Metroland daily newspapers and community sites and the renowned Toronto Star.

Meltwater provides the most comprehensive dataset across news, social, broadcast, podcasts, print and more; and the new partnership with Torstar is an investment in continuing to expand that coverage to provide companies with the insights they need to make informed business decisions.

"Meltwater is excited to announce this strategic partnership with Torstar, a storied Canadian brand who we admire greatly," said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. "Canada is a strategically important market for Meltwater, and our team on the ground takes great pride in working closely with our local customers. Torstar content is vital to understanding Canada, and we are thrilled to see our customers globally be able to reap the benefits of this partnership to gain even greater insights into the Canadian media landscape."

Brandon Grosvenor, Chief Revenue Officer at Torstar, shared, "Meltwater is a great partner company because they protect our content while distributing it to a wider global audience that compensates us for the intrinsic value of our journalism."

In addition to this partnership, Meltwater partners with dozens of different Canadian publishers to provide the most comprehensive lens into Canadian media available in the market. Meltwater also partners with Notified in Canada for newswire distribution, and will stand to benefit from the newly announced exclusive partnership between Notified and Torstar, which will enable customers to expand the reach of their PR distribution and monitor and measure the effectiveness of that distribution all through the Meltwater product.

The Torstar partnership comes on the heels of Meltwater’s announcements of new content integrations with Bloomberg, Reddit and X, as Meltwater continues to invest in capturing more content than anyone in the industry.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .

About Torstar

Torstar is a holding company involved primarily in news and media businesses that reach 10.8 million Canadians. The Torstar group includes the Toronto Star , Canada’s largest metropolitan daily newspaper and Metroland Media Group, which has six award-winning daily newspapers in Ontario - The Hamilton Spectator , Waterloo Region Record , Niagara dailies (including St. Catharines and Welland ) and The Peterborough Examiner – plus numerous community news outlets and specialty brands.

