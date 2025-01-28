Zappix to Showcase Digital Patient Engagement Solutions at Massachusetts Health & Hospital Event

Zappix, a leading provider of Digital Patient Engagement solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association’s (MHA) 88th Annual Meeting, taking place on January 30, 2025.

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zappix , a leading provider of Digital Patient Engagement solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association’s (MHA) 88th Annual Meeting , taking place on January 30, 2025. The event will bring together healthcare professionals, thought leaders and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and innovations in healthcare.At the event, Zappix will showcase its Digital Patient Engagement Platform, designed to transform the patient journey and optimize healthcare operations. With features such as intelligent scheduling, automated digital outreach, and personalized appointment instructions, the platform improves communication, reduces no-shows and late cancellations, and streamlines workflows. By optimizing these key areas, Zappix enables better patient access, more efficient care delivery, and improved patient outcomes.“We are excited to join the MHA’s 88th Annual Meeting and to contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of healthcare,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. “Our platform is helping healthcare organizations transform patient engagement, streamline workflows, and ultimately provide better care. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and sharing practical insights on how digital solutions can drive meaningful improvements in the healthcare experience.”The impact of Zappix’s solution provides significant benefits:-Patient No-Shows significantly reduced by over 50%-Complex procedures late cancellations decreased by over 45%-Doubling booked appointment rates using Zappix Referral ManagementDuring the event, attendees can learn how Zappix’s platform optimizes service delivery, drives efficiencies, and enhances patient access.For more information about Zappix and its innovative patient engagement solutions, visit www.zappix.com/healthcare About ZappixZappix transforms the patient journey with an AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction. The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs and back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals’ competitive advantage and positioning.To learn more about Zappix, go to zappix.com/healthcare.Contactmarketing@zappix.com(781) 739-2770Shannon Colbertshannon.colbert@zappix.com

