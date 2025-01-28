Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,617 in the last 365 days.

Zappix to Showcase Digital Patient Engagement Solutions at Massachusetts Health & Hospital Event

Zappix, a leading provider of Digital Patient Engagement solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association’s (MHA) 88th Annual Meeting, taking place on January 30, 2025.

Zappix showcases its Digital Patient Engagement Platform at MHA’s Annual Meeting, highlighting reduced no-shows and improved patient access.

Our platform is helping healthcare organizations transform patient engagement, streamline workflows, and ultimately provide better care.”
— Yossi Abraham, President and CEO of Zappix
BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zappix, a leading provider of Digital Patient Engagement solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association’s (MHA) 88th Annual Meeting, taking place on January 30, 2025. The event will bring together healthcare professionals, thought leaders and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and innovations in healthcare.

At the event, Zappix will showcase its Digital Patient Engagement Platform, designed to transform the patient journey and optimize healthcare operations. With features such as intelligent scheduling, automated digital outreach, and personalized appointment instructions, the platform improves communication, reduces no-shows and late cancellations, and streamlines workflows. By optimizing these key areas, Zappix enables better patient access, more efficient care delivery, and improved patient outcomes.

“We are excited to join the MHA’s 88th Annual Meeting and to contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of healthcare,” said Yossi Abraham, President & CEO of Zappix. “Our platform is helping healthcare organizations transform patient engagement, streamline workflows, and ultimately provide better care. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and sharing practical insights on how digital solutions can drive meaningful improvements in the healthcare experience.”

The impact of Zappix’s solution provides significant benefits:
-Patient No-Shows significantly reduced by over 50%
-Complex procedures late cancellations decreased by over 45%
-Doubling booked appointment rates using Zappix Referral Management

During the event, attendees can learn how Zappix’s platform optimizes service delivery, drives efficiencies, and enhances patient access.

For more information about Zappix and its innovative patient engagement solutions, visit www.zappix.com/healthcare.



About Zappix

Zappix transforms the patient journey with an AI-Powered Digital Patient Engagement Platform to improve the quality of care and increase patient access & satisfaction. The cloud-based solution enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, integration to EMRs and back-end systems, and provides a comprehensive Actionable Analytics Suite.

Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI by improving quality of care, increasing patient satisfaction and loyalty, improving patient access and financial outcomes, and increasing hospitals’ competitive advantage and positioning.

To learn more about Zappix, go to zappix.com/healthcare.

Contact
marketing@zappix.com
(781) 739-2770
Shannon Colbert
shannon.colbert@zappix.com

Shannon Colbert
Zappix, Inc.
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zappix to Showcase Digital Patient Engagement Solutions at Massachusetts Health & Hospital Event

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more