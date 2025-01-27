Mediacom Activates Fiber Optic Broadband Network in Baldwin County, Alabama

Over 700 underserved homes and businesses gain high-speed internet access

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications announced partial completion of construction to bring ultra-high-speed broadband to underserved areas of Baldwin County. More than 700 homes and businesses in Bay Minette and Silverhill now have access to internet download speeds as fast as 2 gigabits per second.

The 143-mile fiber build began in May 2024 and will continue throughout this year. Mediacom began launching services in November 2024 as the first phases of the project came online. When completed, more than $9 million will be invested in this public-private partnership to extend broadband access for underserved Alabama residents.

"Access to reliable high-speed internet is necessary for education, healthcare, and economic growth. Expanding broadband in Baldwin County will empower our families, businesses, and students, ensuring they can thrive in today's digital world. I commend Mediacom for their efforts in bringing this vital service to over 700 homes in our community, paving the way for a brighter and more connected future for all of us," said Representative Alan Baker, House District 66, Alabama.

Residents and businesses in Bay Minette and Silverhill can now access a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with 2-gigabits-per-second download speeds, access to Mediacom Mobile services, and low-cost home phone plans. Mediacom also offers Xtream Connect, a low-cost broadband plan for qualifying households.

Two open houses will be held in Baldwin County this week. Residents in the area are encouraged to attend an open house to speak with Mediacom representatives. A public open house will be held at the Bay Minette City Hall (301 D’Olive St, Bay Minette, AL 36507) on Tuesday, January 28 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. A public open house will also be held at the Silverhill Community Center (16111 South Ave Silverhill, AL 36576) from 3:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 30.

"Throughout my time in the Alabama Legislature, bolstering the economy of South Alabama has been a key priority," said Senator Greg Albritton, District 22, Alabama. "Broadband access, particularly in our most rural areas, is essential to today’s economy. Mediacom’s partnership with the state to bring high-speed internet to residents and businesses in Baldwin County will enhance economic opportunities in District 22 and significantly improve the quality of life for our residents."

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

