Sabancı Holding CEO Cenk Alper Speaks at Davos

Cenk Alper at Davos: Championing a New Economic Paradigm Rooted in Sustainability and Nature-First Business Practices

The Greatest Cost for Businesses is Doing Nothing” — Mr. Cenk Alper, CEO of Sabancı Holding

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, held in the iconic town of Davos, global leaders from government, business, academia, civil society, and media gathered under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age." With over 3,000 participants, the forum focused on addressing pressing global challenges and emphasizing sustainability strategies and actionable partnerships.Cenk Alper, CEO of Sabancı Holding , represented the Turkish business community at the prestigious event. On the second day of the forum, Alper participated in the panel discussion titled "Aligning with the Three Nature Markets," alongside distinguished figures including Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) CEO Sherry Madera, Greenpeace International Executive Director, Mads Christensen, and President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.During the panel, Alper underscored the importance of treating sustainability as a new economic paradigm and emphasized the need for corporations to take responsibility in managing carbon emissions, water resources, and biodiversity as part of achieving the 2050 global climate targets."We’ve long passed the stage of debating whether sustainability-related risks exist," Alper remarked. "Today, we are at a point where all stakeholders must focus less on generating ideas and more on taking action. A new economy rooted in sustainability is emerging, offering untapped opportunities. To harness these, we must align our businesses with nature rather than attempting to shape nature around our businesses. We must realize that the biggest cost to our operations is not acting at all."Alper also highlighted the critical role of financing and credit solutions in carbon, water, and biodiversity management to achieve sustainability goals. However, he cautioned against the risks of attempting to implement all solutions simultaneously."In a world where we’re already lagging behind on sustainability goals, we no longer have the luxury of further delay," Alper said. "Taking a step-by-step approach, building and improving as we go, is far more effective than waiting for all pieces to align at once. Technology serves as a valuable example here. Just as the tech industry launches products and iterates based on market demand, sustainability efforts should adopt a similar agile model."Alper concluded by emphasizing the importance of innovation and collaboration in achieving global sustainability targets, reiterating the role businesses must play in creating a harmonious relationship with the planet.About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading conglomerate, is a holding company engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, mainly in the banking, financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies and digital technologies fields. The company is committed to driving sustainable growth and innovation across all its business lines.For more information, please visit Sabancı's website at https://www.sabanci.com/en Media Contact:Yeliz KazanSabancı Holding

