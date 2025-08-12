Crafting a Legacy - Mother-Daughter Duo Achieves Women-Owned Business Certification

Audra Giese stands in an MSI built luxury steam shower

Only 8 percent of all construction-related businesses in the United States are owned by women — and MSI Plumbing & Remodeling in New Jersey is one of them.

While I may not be the one wielding a wrench or swinging a hammer, I feel that I was born in the trades and pride myself on my ability to communicate and relate with everyone in this industry.” — Audra Giese, President

LEBANON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only 8 percent of all construction-related businesses in the United States, according to a 2024 study, are owned by women — and MSI Plumbing & Remodeling is one of them. The State of New Jersey recently certified MSI as a Women Business Enterprise, and the mother-daughter duo leading the company is thrilled with the official designation.

“We’ve been a trusted name in the plumbing and remodeling industry for over 30 years, and this certification marks a significant milestone in our journey, reinforcing our dedication to diversity and empowerment within our business community,” said Audra Giese, president, MSI. “This designation – among others – signifies the value that all people and their perspectives bring to the marketplace.”

Osum, a market research tool, also found in its study that New Jersey is ranked second in the United States for having the most successful female business owners. The ranking is based on business earnings, owners’ earnings, the growth rate of female-owned businesses, and the disparity between male- and female-owned businesses. Connecticut ranked first.

Originally founded by Anne Thornton and Les Giese, MSI is now proudly transitioning to its second generation of leadership under their daughter, Audra.

Businesses can apply to the state for a special certification, such as women-, minority-, or veteran-owned, among others. The certifications work to help businesses obtain clients or contracts with public or private entities, especially those seeking a more diverse supplier or vendor base.

“I’m proud to have been a part of this industry, starting when even fewer women were in positions of leadership,” said Anne. “Now I get to watch the accomplishments of our daughter – and other women in our field – as she guides MSI during a time when we’re seeing greater innovations and advancements in our industry.”

Together with Audra, MSI continues to uphold its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction under the expert guidance of Remodeling Manager Brad Howell and Master Plumber Rich DeTorres.

About MSI

MSI Plumbing & Remodeling is a women-owned, family-run operation that has been in business for over 30 years. Serving both residential and commercial customers in New Jersey, MSI specializes in plumbing, heating and AC, generators, and remodeling. From simple updates to complete renovations, MSI’s talented plumbers and remodelers, along with expertise from multiple trades, work together to ensure seamless project execution and high-quality results.

