Quantum Brilliance Announces Appointment of Dr. Andrew Dunn as Chief Operating Officer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Brilliance (QB), a global leader in mass deployable, room temperature diamond quantum technology, today announced that Dr. Andrew Dunn has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.In the role, Dunn will lead the operational execution of QB. He will also focus on developing strategic partnerships across the traditional semiconductor ecosystem to accelerate development and deployment of QB’s groundbreaking mass-deployable, room temperature quantum diamond technologies into everyday devices and high-performance computing systems.Dunn becomes COO after serving as UK Country Manager for QB and previously working at Arm Holdings and the Royal Bank of Canada in the UK where he is based.“I am excited to step up into this new role at a pivotal moment in Quantum Brilliance’s history and in the development of quantum technology,” said Dunn. “Today we are laying the foundations that will enable the transformational benefits of quantum diamond to be unlocked in numerous markets from computing to sensing for decades to come.”"Andrew has demonstrated exceptional leadership, and I am confident his expertise in the chip industry gained at Arm, combined with his broader financial and technology industry knowledge, will make an invaluable impact to Quantum Brilliance and our plans to revolutionize the diamond quantum technology industry,” said Quantum Brilliance CEO Mark Luo.Prior to joining QB, Dunn served as Strategic Business Development Director at Arm Holdings plc in Cambridge, UK, for nearly seven years, where he drove new growth and revenue opportunities across the semiconductor and software design business. He also worked for eight years in London as an Equity Research Analyst at RBC earning consistent recognition as a five-star rated analyst by Thomson Reuters StarMine and was named the No. 1 UK tech stock picker in 2014.Dunn earned his Ph.D. in quantum physics from the University of Nottingham and served as a Marie Curie Research Fellow at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. His groundbreaking thesis, which marked the first-ever demonstration of molecular manipulation at room temperature, was showcased at the Science Museum in London.Additionally, Dunn contributed to the Royal Society in London, where he oversaw a comprehensive study examining the social, ethical, health and safety, and regulatory implications of nanotechnology.About Quantum Brilliance (QB)Quantum Brilliance, founded in Australia in 2019 and grown out of research conducted at the Australian National University, is a global leader in diamond-based quantum technology.QB specialises in the design, fabrication and manufacturing of small, ruggedized diamond quantum devices that operate at room temperature. As a full-stack hardware and software company, with operations in Australia and Germany, QB’s mission is to enable the mass deployment of quantum technology, facilitating its integration into everyday devices and high-performance computing systems.QB has attracted world-leading scientific and commercial talent in Australia and Europe. Its international partnerships extend into North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, and includes governments, supercomputing centers, research organizations, and industry partners.For more information, visit quantumbrilliance.com

