The healing power of reminiscing

Taking a trip down memory lane can be a powerful tool that can lift the mood and provide a sense of purpose for older adults. Called reminiscence therapy, this technique involves recalling and sharing personal memories and can be beneficial for the mental health and well-being of elderly people, even those with dementia and memory loss. Dr. Mark Kunik, a psychiatrist specializing in geriatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, explains more.

When is reminiscing most helpful?

Reminiscing may be particularly helpful for older adults who are facing challenges in making sense of their life experiences. It allows them to reflect on the pluses and minuses in their life, providing a sense of understanding and meaning.

“Reminiscing can be a wonderful way for an older adult to connect with others and talk about things they are most proud of, or how they met their spouse, what their parents were like,” said Kunik, professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

This technique can take various forms, from sharing stories with family members to writing a memoir. It can be a gift to oneself and the family, preserving cherished memories for future generations.

For older men, reminiscing may be especially valuable. Many men struggle with finding a sense of purpose after retirement, and this technique can help them reconnect with their achievements and experiences. It can also be a way to address regrets and lessons learned, show humility and help others understand their perspectives.

Building connection through memories

Reminiscing also fosters intergenerational connections, allowing older adults to share their stories with younger family members.

This is true even for people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other forms of memory loss, since long-term memories typically stay with them longer.

“The past can be a wonderful place to go for people with memory loss and their loved ones and caretakers,” Kunik said. “Often you see families start to detach in the face of memory loss, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Guidebooks and resources

There are guidebooks available that can help older adults engage in reminiscing therapy. These resources provide structured activities and prompts to facilitate the reminiscing process.

With a new study in Nature Medicine showing that the number of people with dementia will grow significantly over the next 35 years, calling upon memories and reminiscing with those experiencing memory loss can be an important part of maintaining connection.

Additional resources

By Dana Benson