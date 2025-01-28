Women in Research announces leadership reorganization for 2025

Mandy Burkholder, Marketing and Events Manager Jessica Sage, Executive Director Michelle Andre, Director of Development

Strategic changes set the stage for WIRe’s continued global expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women in Research (WIRe), a global non-profit organization that champions diversity in the marketing research industry, is excited to announce a leadership reorganization and a key new hire. These changes will position WIRe for continued growth while enhancing its ability to support its global community with truly impactful services and programming.

“These changes signal an exciting new chapter for WIRe,” said Kristin Luck, WIRe’s Founder. “Our team’s collective strengths, and their dedication to WIRe’s vision and mission, will ensure that we continue to lead the way in fostering diversity and inclusion in the marketing research sector.”

Michelle Andre, who has served as WIRe’s Managing Director for eight years, will take on the newly created role of Director of Development. In this capacity, Andre will focus on expanding and fostering relationships with donors and key industry stakeholders. Michelle’s background includes over two decades of experience in for-profit and non-profit marketing, communications, and design. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping WIRe’s mission and programs.

WIRe’s current Marketing and Events Director, Jessica Sage, will step into the role of Executive Director. Sage brings seven years of dedicated service to WIRe, during which she has significantly enhanced the organization’s global presence, established industry partnerships, and expanded its programming. Her leadership has played a key role in fostering WIRe’s mission. As Executive Director, she will oversee the organization’s strategic expansion and day-to-day operations.

Joining WIRe as Marketing and Events Manager is Mandy Burkholder, a program manager and communications specialist with extensive experience in non-profit communications and community building. Burkholder has experience working with a number of non-profit organizations, including the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance. She most recently served in Development Operations for Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her expertise in program management and strategic communications will bring fresh perspectives to WIRe’s marketing and events initiatives.

About WIRe

Women in Research (WIRe) is a global non-profit that champions diversity in the marketing research industry, supporting events and educational programming across five continents. WIRe programming facilitates leadership, entrepreneurship, mentoring and other career development goals. WIRe’s mission is to foster inclusion and advance the contributions and voice of women and other marginalized groups in research, both for themselves and the greater good of the market research industry. womeninresearch.org

