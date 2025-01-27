Hepatitis B Network Addresses Key Research Gaps in Sub-Saharan Africa

Working with Hawkins are team members from Tanzania, Nigeria, and Mali. The team includes Edith Okeke, Jos University Teaching Hospital; Ganiyat Oyeleke, College of Medicine, University of Lagos; Seyi Akande, University College Hospital, University of Ibadan; John Rwegasha, Muhimbili National Hospital, Dar es Salaam; and Yacouba Cissoko, University of Science of Technical and Technology De Bamako, Mali.

With research focused on Tanzania (Dar es Salaam), Nigeria (Jos, Ibadan, and Lagos), and Mali (Bamako), the network pools expertise and resources to undertake collaborative studies addressing critical needs in HBV prevention and care in sub-Saharan Africa. These gaps prevent progress towards HBV elimination.

“Our work seeks not only to advance our understanding of hepatitis B virus (HBV) and bring researchers closer to solutions, but also improve awareness and advocacy around this important disease,” Hawkins says.