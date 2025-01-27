Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, applauds casinos for hitting revenue record of $6 billion in 2024

Incredible success creates questions about why casinos continue assault on skill games

HARRISBURG, PA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, the developer of Pennsylvania Skill games, congratulated the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and state casinos which saw an all-time high of $6.1 billion in revenue in 2024 and broke records during every month except one.

The 7.7% revenue increase from 2023 to 2024 comes from slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals (VGTs). The record includes a 25% increase in online gaming -- iGaming -- revenue over the previous year as more people turn to that form of gambling.

As the PGCB and casinos celebrate yet another enormous 12-month financial win, small businesses, veterans groups, volunteer fire companies, and other fraternal clubs across the state are also hailing the supplemental income they receive from operating legal skill games. Many would need to make difficult economic decisions without the revenue.

“It is tremendous that the state ended the year on such a high financial note with monthly and annual record-breaking revenue totals from casinos and other gambling enterprises under the jurisdiction of the PGCB,” said Mike Barley, chief public affairs officer for Pace-O-Matic, which created legal Pennsylvania Skill games. “This proves that casino gambling and small businesses and volunteer organizations that host skill games can coexist and succeed. No competition exists between the two.”

As the new legislative session begins, Barley also said he hopes casinos will not oppose legislation that fairly regulates and taxes skill games.

There is bipartisan, bicameral backing for legislation to be introduced by Sen. Gene Yaw and Rep. Danilo Burgos that will put guardrails around skill game operations and provide $250 million in new tax revenue for the state during the first year.

That revenue will only be generated through a reasonable tax on skill games. Barley added that casinos oppose the current 16% tax on skill games and want to see it more than doubled.

“Sadly, after years of unsuccessful legislation and legal challenges seeking an outright ban of skill games, the casino industry is now working to stop skill games through a business-killing tax rate. There is no way small businesses, American Legions, volunteer fire companies, Elks Clubs, and other places that count on skill games can pay the outrageous tax rate casinos champion.”

Propelled by a huge 25% increase in iGaming revenue, the combined 2024 revenue number is $6,137,414,455. During the last two years, as casinos fought skill games, this is the breakdown of the record revenue they were enjoying, according to the PGCB.

Percentage increases are for 2023 over the same months in 2022

January – 18% increase

February – 22% increase

March – 11% increase

April – 3% increase

May – 7% increase

June – 13% increase

July – 9% increase

August – 7.5%

September – 6.2%

October – 7.3%

November – 1.7%

December – 12.5%

Percentage increases are for 2024 over the same months in 2023

January – 2.7%

February – 9%

March – 7.6%

April – 5.9%

May – 8.8%

June – 7.1%

July – 7.2%

August – 11.6%

September – 6.1%

October – 2.8%

November – 26%

December – Nearly the same number as last year

Jeanette Krebs Pennsylvania Skill 717-418-6106 jk@krebs.solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.