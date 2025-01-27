President Lai’s remarks for Lunar New Year

TAIWAN, January 27 - On the night before Lunar New Year’s Eve, President Lai Ching-te wished his fellow citizens a happy Year of the Snake via video. In his recorded remarks, President Lai thanked Taiwan’s citizens for their hard work over the past year, helping Taiwan continue to progress and develop, as well as play an even more important role on the global stage. The president emphasized that he will be resolved in the missions of ensuring that the nation endures and progresses, safeguarding the lives and property of the public, and caring for the lives of the 23 million people of Taiwan, so that Taiwan keeps going strong and every person has a bright future.

A translation of the president’s full remarks is as follows:

My dear fellow citizens: Good evening. Tonight, the night before Lunar New Year’s Eve, many of you may be heading back home, getting ready to ring in the new year, or preparing holiday dishes. There are also many of you remaining busy at your posts.

I want to thank all those in the armed forces, police officers, firefighters, members of the coast guard, customs officers, medical personnel, and our partners in the public utilities sector for their hard work, which ensures that our citizens can enjoy peace of mind over the holiday.

I also want to thank everyone for your hard work over the past year. Together, we overcame many challenges, helping Taiwan continue to progress and develop, as well as play an even more important role on the global stage.

All our citizens are heroes of Taiwan. In this new year, the government will continue striving to foster national development, spur economic growth, and contribute to citizens’ well-being.

Not long ago, I joined Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation in sharing a meal with seniors living alone, and met with youth through the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families. I hope that everyone can share concern for the elderly, children, and disadvantaged members of our communities. As the saying goes, respect all elders as you would your own, and care for all children as you would your own. Starting this year, the government will push ahead with our Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative to help young people make their dreams a reality.

I will also be resolved in the missions of ensuring that the nation endures and progresses, safeguarding the lives and property of the public, and caring for the lives of the 23 million people of Taiwan, so that Taiwan keeps going strong and every person has a bright future.

There is a saying that in a harmonious family, all things prosper. I sincerely hope that every family can enjoy peace, togetherness, and happiness. The same goes for our nation. I look forward to the ruling and opposition parties being in harmony and our society uniting. Let’s work together to help our nation continue to make great strides.

I wish everyone success and prosperity in the year to come. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year!

(Taiwanese)

Happy New Year!

(Hakka)

Happy New Year!

(Eastern Min)

Happy Lunar New Year!

(English)

