ThinkCareBelieve: Expansion of Deportation and Repatriation Efforts Continues

ThinkCareBelieve has written an article called Deportation and Repatriation Expands about the expanding efforts of the new Trump Administration to deport illegal aliens and to find the over half a million missing children in the United States that were placed with unvetted sponsors and have become lost over the past four years. This operation now has the assistance of the U.S. Marines, the U.S. Airforce, and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Military Police Batallion joining the efforts of ICE, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Marshalls as well as other Federal Agencies such as DEA, HSI, FBI and ATF to secure the border, apprehend dangerous criminals that are here in our country illegally, and to round up Cartel and Gang members, as well as finding the missing children. The article expresses our gratitude for their dedication to enforce Presidential Orders to ensure public safety.

The article also covers the back and forth exchange between U.S. President Trump and Columbian President Gustavo Petro, when he refused two plane-loads of Columbians being deported to his country from the U.S. As one would expect, President Trump has prevailed and the country of Columbia will now gladly accept all deportees from the U.S. and has in fact, sent a Presidential plane to take them. The article also shows how other countries are stepping up to assist the United States in its efforts by taking more than their own. This is the kind of cooperative effort we need moving forward into the Golden Age.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also goes into the involvement of CPS Child Protection Services in child trafficking related to the ongoing efforts to find the missing children. The article shares reports explaining how the government run child trafficking ring started and how it's been funded. According to the article, many of those children end up in labor and s*x trafficking, and describes how children are being moved around our country, so the ongoing efforts of ICE and our great military will undoubtedly uncover some difficult truths. We as a nation must weather this storm the best we can and ThinkCareBelieve's article helps to shed light on what is happening and to facilitate understanding and compassion, so that we may get through this the best we possibly can, to heal and rebuild as the great nation that we are. The article is here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/26/deportation-and-repatriation-expands/





ThinkCareBelieve also published an article about the first 100 hours of the new Trump Administration entitled Trump Administration Blasts Off and how it has literally blasted off (in great style.) The article shares President Trump's fact page about the head-spinning accomplishments of his new administration, which can be found here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/the-first-100-hours-historic-action-to-kick-off-americas-golden-age/

This article also outlines the Trump~Vance Administration's Priorities with specific bullet points explaining each important target so everything is clear and there is no confusion. The Trump~Vance Priorities can be found here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/issues/

ThinkCareBelieve's article on the blast-off of the new Trump Administration can be found here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/01/25/trump-administration-blasts-off/





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

