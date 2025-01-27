Comprehensive Healthcare Pledges $300,000 to Support the MLK Jr. Aquatic Center Project

YAKIMA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare is proud to announce a $300,000 donation to the Yakima Valley Community Foundation’s Martin Luther King Jr. Swimming Pool project. This generous pledge will be distributed over three years, with $100,000 given annually to support the development of a vital community resource.

“As an organization dedicated to fostering vibrant, healthy communities, we know that goes beyond providing behavioral health services,” said Jodi Daly, PhD, CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “The MLK Jr. Aquatic Center represents an opportunity to address critical physical activity, social connection, and community engagement needs. By supporting this project, we aim to support a space where people of all ages and abilities can come together to grow, connect, and thrive.”

The MLK Jr. Aquatic Center, spearheaded by the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, is much more than a pool. Designed to engage every age group and improve health and safety outcomes, the center reflects Comprehensive Healthcare’s vision of creating a healthy, vibrant community. By offering activities that keep youth engaged, seniors active, and families connected, the center will address pressing community needs while remaining affordable for all.

“This donation reflects our dedication to this community,” said Jeff Scott, Chair of Comprehensive Healthcare’s Board of Directors. “The MLK Jr. Aquatic Center is more than a pool; it’s a space that promotes health, safety, and community. We are honored to contribute to a project with such lasting, positive impact.”

The MLK Jr. Aquatic Center, which will open in Summer 2025 and be located near Washington Middle School and Adams Elementary School, will offer essential resources, including swim lessons and water safety classes. These services are particularly critical, as nearly 79% of children in low-income households have little or no swimming ability, putting them at greater risk of accidental drowning.

By investing in the MLK Jr. Aquatic Center, Comprehensive Healthcare is supporting Yakima residents' physical and social health while inspiring others to join in building a stronger, healthier community.

For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare and its community initiatives, visit www.comphc.org.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

McKenzie Morgan

mckenzie@firmani.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.