MTA and TransCore Pioneer First Congestion Pricing Solution in the U.S.

New York City’s Congestion Relief Zone ushers in a new era of urban traffic management with TransCore’s latest Infinity technology.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in advanced tolling and traffic management solutions, is helping to introduce a new era of urban traffic management in New York City’s Central Business District with its groundbreaking congestion pricing system. As the first program of its kind to launch in the U.S., this landmark initiative represents a significant advancement for urban tolling, congestion management, and transit funding.

As the prime Design-Build-Operate-Maintain (DBOM) contractor for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) Central Business District Tolling Program (CBDTP), TransCore designed, deployed, and is now operating a cutting-edge, all-overhead, infrastructure-light configuration of its latest Infinity Digital Lane System. This advanced technology is implemented across more than 100 detection points throughout New York City to form a perimeter below 60th Street and around Lower Manhattan, establishing a Congestion Relief Zone (CRZ) within one of the most congested districts in the United States. By dramatically reducing traffic into and through the CRZ, the program aims to improve air quality, make streets safer, and enhance transit in NYC.

The Infinity system uses advanced neural network data processing and machine learning to accurately identify vehicles entering the CRZ and applies various pricing methodologies to appropriately assign tolls. The installed infrastructure is designed to minimize the hardware footprint, visually integrate with the unique aspects of Manhattan’s diverse neighborhoods, and accommodate the city’s mix of high-volume multimodal traffic without disruption.

Following the congestion pricing system’s launch in early 2025, preliminary results indicate a significant reduction in the number of vehicles entering the CRZ and improved travel times within and to the CBD, with some drivers reportedly experiencing up to 40% travel time reductions on inbound river crossings. Traffic, travel, and transit data are being closely monitored to assess impacts on NYC commuters.

“Our customers rely on us to deliver the most challenging and innovative transportation technology projects in the world. I couldn’t be prouder of our team who rose to this challenge, truly pushing boundaries with cutting-edge technology and complex infrastructure installation throughout Lower Manhattan. TransCore is humbled to play our role in this transformative project that will improve New York City’s urban mobility ecosystem in a sustainable way by reducing congestion and funding vital transit system capital programs,” said TransCore President and CEO, Whitt Hall. “The MTA has been TransCore’s valued partner for many years, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue delivering innovative, industry-leading solutions that promote sustainable and efficient travel, align with their mission, and enhance their customer experience. We’re excited to see the program’s impact in the years ahead.”

According to the MTA, North America’s largest transportation network, more than 700,000 vehicles entered the CRZ on a typical weekday prior to the commencement of the congestion pricing program. In the first week of operation, the MTA reported a 7.51% reduction in traffic year over year, with 219,000 fewer vehicles entering the CRZ. As sustained results are reported, the MTA’s congestion pricing program is expected to provide new insight into how other metropolitan areas might leverage technology to create more livable, sustainable, and efficient urban cores in the future.





About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

Congestion Relief Zone - New York City Madison Ave. in Manhattan's Central Business District

