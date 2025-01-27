The Enterprise Video Market to Reach USD 49.0 Billion Globally by 2032 at 12.6% CAGR : Allied Market Research

Enterprise Video Market Size

Adoption of cloud-based video platforms, integration of AI for content analysis, and growing demand for interactive video experiences, propel the market growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Enterprise Video Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".According to the report, the enterprise video market was valued at $16.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $49.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2024 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 200 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A188641 Prime determinants of growthThe adoption of cloud-based video platforms, integration of AI for content analysis, and growing demand for interactive video experiences, drive the growth of the enterprise video market. In addition, rising demand for employee training and development solutions, expansion of digital marketing strategies, and technological advancements enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, leveraging analytics and data insights to optimize video content for improved engagement and ROI, integration with other enterprise software solutions such as CRM, HR, and development of specialized industry-specific video solutions for sectors includes healthcare, education, and finance are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Based on the component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the enterprise video solution segment is fueled by the growing need for efficient communication and collaboration tools, technological advancements, and the shift towards remote work and digital transformation across industries. The growth of the enterprise video solution segment is fueled by the growing need for efficient communication and collaboration tools, technological advancements, and the shift towards remote work and digital transformation across industries.Based on the deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to high security and privacy reasons.Based on enterprise size, large enterprises held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting revenue and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The increasing need for effective communication and collaboration among a globally dispersed workforce has made video conferencing and streaming essential tools.Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The need for effective training, corporate communication, and customer support drives the integration of enterprise video into business processes, promoting efficiency and engagement. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, due to heavy investments by public and private sectors and increasing adoption of advanced technologies, driving the demand for enterprise video in the region.Players: -• IBM Corporation• Microsoft• Adobe, Inc.• Avaya Inc.• Brightcove Inc.• Cisco Systems, Inc.• Vidyo Inc.• Polycom, Inc.• VBrick Systems• AWS• Google LLCThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global enterprise video market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global enterprise video market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. In May 2024, IBM partnered with SAP SE for their new vision. Through this collaboration, IBM and SAP shared an approach to generative AI, built on an open ecosystem, trust and purpose-built models, which will help to empower clients to optimize business outcomes. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains.

