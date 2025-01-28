EZDoff™ Exam Glove: Introducing Easy-Removal Tabs for Improved Infection Control

EZDoff Exam Glove with textured doffing aid Team of doctors equipped with EZDoff™ exam gloves. Clinical Supply Company

Supporting Hygiene Standards with a Glove Designed for Enhanced Protection

For infection control specialists, the ability to significantly reduce cross-contamination through such a fundamental change in basic PPE is revolutionary,” — Chad Carnahan, Vice President at Clinical Supply Company.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infection control remains a cornerstone of healthcare safety, with healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) posing persistent challenges. The EZDoff™ Nitrile Examination Glove from Clinical Supply Company introduces an integrated easy-removal tab designed to help reduce cross-contamination risks during glove removal.Data-Driven Results Supporting Safer ProtocolsA recent study conducted at Hannover Medical School’s Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hospital Epidemiology highlighted the EZDoff™ glove’s effectiveness. Findings revealed that while 73.3% of healthcare workers using standard gloves experienced contamination during removal, only 15.8% of those using EZDoff™ gloves faced similar risks. This represents a 78.4% reduction in cross-contamination.Addressing Key Challenges in Infection ControlThe EZDoff™ glove’s patented tab mechanism offers practical solutions to longstanding challenges:Cross-Contamination Reduction: The easy-removal tab facilitates inside-out removal, minimizing contact with potentially contaminated glove surfaces.Protocol Adherence: Intuitive design and visual cues promote consistent compliance, even in high-stress environments.Universal Application: Extended cuffs provide added protection, making the glove suitable for diverse clinical settings, from isolation units to general patient care.Practical Impacts on Infection Control MetricsHealthcare facilities adopting the EZDoff™ glove have reported measurable improvements:- 92% reduction in glove removal protocol violations- 94% decrease in wrist and forearm contamination- Enhanced compliance with hygiene protocols across clinical teams"For infection control specialists, the ability to significantly reduce cross-contamination through such a fundamental change in basic PPE is revolutionary," said Chad Carnahan, Vice President at Clinical Supply Company. "We're not just providing a new product—we're offering a systematic solution to a long-standing infection control challenge.”Designed for the Infection Control SpecialistThe EZDoff™ glove is designed to meet the needs of infection control professionals:- Compliance Monitoring: Simplified removal techniques allow for easier verification of proper glove usage.- Training Efficiency: The intuitive tab mechanism requires minimal instruction, helping staff quickly integrate the glove into daily routines.- Adaptability: Suitable for use in high-risk areas, including isolation units, emergency departments, and oncology wards.About Clinical Supply CompanyBased in Cincinnati, Ohio, Clinical Supply Company (CSC) develops innovative solutions that prioritize safety and efficiency in healthcare environments. With a commitment to addressing critical challenges in infection prevention, CSC delivers products designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

