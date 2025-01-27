Artivo Surfaces Unveils Galleher Duffy

New Unified Brand Combines Galleher, Duffy and Trinity Hardwood, Sets Stage for Future Transformation

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artivo Surfaces, a leader in flooring innovation, is unifying Galleher, Tom Duffy and Trinity Hardwood into a single entity under the brand name Galleher Duffy. By combining Galleher’s expertise in hardwood flooring, Tom Duffy’s industry-leading Pro-Model of installation supplies, and Trinity Hardwood’s product portfolio, this strategic consolidation launches the company into a new era in flooring distribution, uniting the strengths of three iconic companies to establish a best-in-class flooring powerhouse.

Virginia Tile, another Artivo Surfaces company, will continue to operate as a separate division.

“Galleher Duffy brings together decades of expertise, proven best practices and cutting-edge technologies, all designed to exceed customer expectations,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces.

The new Galleher Duffy brand, alongside Virginia Tile, will debut at The International Surface Event (TIS), which begins January 29, and will be on display at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in February, where the companies will showcase their integrated expertise and expanded product offerings under the Artivo Surfaces umbrella.

“Galleher Duffy represents the alignment of shared values, dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Rick Coates, President of Galleher Duffy. “We honor the legacy of these three remarkable companies while building a dynamic organization that will set new benchmarks for design, service and success in the flooring industry. Galleher Duffy marks an exciting new chapter with a vision for growth and innovation, all supported by the strength of Artivo Surfaces.”

In addition to the new name, the new Galleher Duffy marks a transformation for the company spanning operations, logistics, sales, customer service, product development, marketing and real estate, all designed to streamline efficiencies, elevate service and enhance value.

“This is more than a rebrand,” said Palakodati. “This move marks a bold, strategic leap forward to position both Galleher Duffy and Artivo Surfaces as undisputed leaders in the flooring industry.”

About Artivo Surfaces

Artivo Surfaces is a premier multi-regional flooring company formed through the integration of Virginia Tile, Galleher LLC, Trinity Hardwood Flooring and Tom Duffy and backed by Transom Capital Group. Located in 18 states, Artivo Surfaces offers coast-to-coast coverage and an extensive portfolio that includes ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, hardwood, luxury vinyl and industry-leading installation materials. Serving both residential and commercial markets, Artivo combines over a century of expertise with innovative design, premium products and a commitment to delivering solutions alongside personalized service. Dedicated to transforming spaces and exceeding customer expectations, Artivo Surfaces is elevating flooring solutions nationwide. For more information, please visit: https://artivosurfaces.com/

About Transom Capital Group

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm that seeks value-oriented investments in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management’s industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: https://transomcap.com/

