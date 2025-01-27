FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), January 27, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on December 5, 2024, as the sixth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Sixth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



20/01/2025 EXM 10,644 422.7682 4,499,944.80 21/01/2025 EXM 10,823 420.3761 4,549,730.80 22/01/2025 EXM 9,819 418.1046 4,105,369.20 23/01/2025 EXM 14,880 410.8195 6,112,994.00 24/01/2025 EXM 6,520 410.5147 2,676,555.70 Total - 52,686 416.5166 21,944,594.50

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Sixth Tranche till January 24, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 90,213,861.10 for No. 216,049 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 10,969,297.64 (Euro 10,469,630.39*) for No. 25,020 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of January 24, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 15,009,477 common shares equal to 5.84% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until January 24, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 4,186,713 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,273,419,947.54.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

