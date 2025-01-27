Two Separate Snowmobile Crashes in Pittsburg

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Austin J. Valladares

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

January 27, 2025

Pittsburg, NH – On Saturday, January 25, 2025, at approximately 12:20 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a snowmobile crash off a bridge near East Inlet Road in Pittsburg. The Pittsburg Police Department, the Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department, and 45th Parallel EMS initiated an emergency response.

The 30-year-old operator was identified as Matthew Donovan of Peabody, MA. Donovan was operating a snowmobile on the Corridor Trail 5 when he failed to completely negotiate a slight left turn in the trail, causing him to drive off a bridge and into the icy brook below. One of Donovan’s riding companions was able to carefully remove him from the water while a second person located cell service and called 911 for assistance.

Because he was cold, wet, and injured, a member of his riding party brought Donovan to the intersection of Route 3 and East Inlet Road. He was then assisted into a Pittsburg Police Department cruiser and transported to an awaiting 45th Parallel Ambulance. From there Donovan was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) in Colebrook for further evaluation of his injuries.

Pittsburg, NH –At approximately 1:10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a second snowmobile crash involving an operator who had also crashed off a bridge. This crash occurred on Perry Stream Road. Pittsburg Police Department, Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department, and 45th Parallel EMS initiated an emergency response.

The youth operator from Maine was operating his snowmobile on Primary Trail 140 when he failed to maintain control of his snowmobile, causing him to drive off the bridge and into an embankment.

The juvenile was evaluated and kept warm at the scene by a Good Samaritan EMS provider. He was later placed on a backboard and carried a short distance to a Pittsburg Fire and Rescue Department rescue snowmobile. From there he was transported to an awaiting 45th Parallel Ambulance. The juvenile was initially transported via ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook but due to the extent of his injuries, he was ultimately transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by DHART helicopter for further evaluation.

At this time, the investigation into the causes of these two crashes is still ongoing but, scene evaluation and statements from other riders shows inexperience, inattention, and speed to be the leading factors.