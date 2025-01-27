Bones Coffee Company Brews Up Romance With Valentine’s Day Flavors

Treat Your Sweetheart with New Coco Crush Coffee & Fan-Favorite Red Velvet Coffee

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bones Coffee Company is turning up the heat this Valentine’s Day with the debut of a brand-new flavor, Coco Crush, and the return of its beloved Red Velvet flavored coffee. These limited-edition brews are designed to bring extra love to every coffee fan’s morning routine.

Coco Crush, a coconut macaron flavored coffee, promises to deliver coffee romance. This dreamy blend combines the tropical notes of creamy coconut with the delicate sweetness of a French macaron, creating a love story in every sip.

Back by popular demand, Red Velvet is a rich and indulgent coffee that blends the decadent flavor of chocolate cake with a hint of cream cheese frosting. It’s ready for you to impress your sweetheart—or treat yourself.

Both flavors are available in 12 oz. bags of Whole Bean or Ground Coffee ($15.99), and Bones Cups (single-serve pods) ($16.99).

These seasonal offerings join Bones Coffee Company’s extensive lineup of bold and creative brews, all made with freshly roasted, ethically sourced Arabica beans that are Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Bones Coffee’s Valentine’s Day flavors will be available at bonescoffee.com, Amazon, target.com, and select Albertsons locations in Southern California. Other Bones products are also available at Walmart, Walmart.com, and select retail locations. Visit the store locator at bonescoffee.com.

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 90 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at bonescoffee.com and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook , @bonescoffee on TikTok, and @bonescoffeeco on YouTube and Twitter .

