Stadion’s StoryLine Managed Advice Expands Access with Ameritas

Plan advisors can access the program through Ameritas’ EliteUnlimited platform

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stadion Money Management, a provider of personalized managed account services and technology, and Ameritas, a national retirement plan recordkeeper, have announced that plan advisors may now access Stadion’s “StoryLine” via the Ameritas EliteUnlimited platform. Thanks to an integration with iJoin, a retirement plan technology provider, advisors can present StoryLine’s investment strategy that seeks to improve retirement outcomes for participants by incorporating risk tolerance and other data points to create a personalized investment portfolio.

“Stadion is proud to have been a partner of Ameritas for many years and we are pleased to expand our working relationship with them. We share the focus of helping individuals prepare for retirement and adding our managed account solution to another Ameritas platform gives advisors additional ways to provide a personalized service in a retirement plan,” said Duane Bernt, Stadion’s CEO.

“As the demand for personalized investment allocations in the retirement space grows, Ameritas is proud to have built an offering that successfully delivers this type of service,” said Barbara Redstone, VP Sales & Distribution, Retirement Plans. “We have offered Stadion’s personalized investment service, StoryLine, on our EliteAdvantage (GVA) platform and expanding that to our EliteUnlimited (NAV) platform was a natural enhancement. Our platforms are designed in a way that they are flexible, complementing how financial professionals want to do business.”

“We applaud the effort Ameritas and Stadion are making to expand access to personalized advice via this integration,” added iJoin CEO, Steve McCoy. “We strongly believe that enabling more plan advisors with innovative tools to help investors reach their retirement funding goals will help them differentiate as they drive value.”

StoryLine is a professionally managed investment service that uses participant data provided by recordkeepers to build personalized allocations to and through retirement. Participants can further personalize their portfolio through an online experience. StoryLine is designed to include factors beyond a participant's expected retirement date, such as salary, 401(k) balance, risk tolerance, contribution rates, and additional assets held outside of the retirement plan. StoryLine offers an online user experience, access to Stadion’s U.S.-based call center and ongoing communications to promote retirement readiness.

Media Contact for Stadion:

Gordon Lamb

gordon.lamb@stadionmoney.com

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion is headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to build retirement plans and participant level technology and investment solutions. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com. Stadion Money Management, LLC ("Stadion") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion, including fees, can be found in Stadion's ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)

iJoin is a leading retirement plan infrastructure technology partner supporting cost-efficient personalized managed account programs, built-in plan health analytics and reporting tools, financial education and wellness, access to guaranteed income products, and IRA rollovers. We're built to help financial advisors differentiate and win. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin) is a registered investment advisor with the State of Arizona – 16430 N. Scottsdale Road Suite 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.

The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2,which is available upon request.

SMM-2501-53

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.