Questex's Sibec 2025 Unites Global Fitness Facility and Equipment Industry Leaders in Orlando

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec, the fitness industry’s premier one-to-one business meetings event, will convene top decision makers from global fitness brands and suppliers May 12-15, 2025 at the luxurious Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The invitation-only event connects qualified fitness facility operators with innovative suppliers of equipment, technology and design solutions. Participating operators, including industry giants Equinox, Xponential Brands, and Gold's Gym, are carefully selected based on their substantial purchasing power and strategic growth initiatives.

This year's expanded global focus brings together buyers and suppliers from multiple continents, fostering international business development opportunities. Beyond the curated one-to-one meetings, attendees will engage in interactive product demonstrations, fitness classes, and strategic networking activities.

"Sibec's intimate format creates an environment where meaningful business relationships flourish across borders," said Jess Tyler, Vice President and Market Leader of Questex's Wellness Brands. "Our carefully structured program enables deep understanding between partners, laying the foundation for lasting business partnerships."

About Sibec

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry, reaching a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors, to club owners, directors, and managers. With one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and industry suppliers looking to meet the top global companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Carrie Harper

Sibec 2025

charper@questex.com

