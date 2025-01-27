The Mount Sinai Hospital Becomes First in NYC to Offer Advanced HYDROS™ Robotic System for Treating Enlarged Prostates

AI-powered planning and robotic precision revolutionize treatment, preserving continence and sexual function

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mount Sinai Hospital has performed New York City’s first procedure using the HYDROS™ Robotic System, a cutting-edge technology designed to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate. The minimally invasive procedure offers new hope for patients experiencing the symptoms of BPH, including frequent urination, incomplete bladder emptying, and nighttime urgency.

Urologists at the hospital recently performed the health system’s first three procedures, with all patients responding well to the treatment and being discharged the following day.

“This technology provides a much-needed option for men dealing with the burdens of BPH,” says Steven A. Kaplan, MD, Director of the Men's Wellness Program, Mount Sinai Health System, and Professor of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “What makes HYDROS™ stand out is how it combines advanced imaging, robotic precision, and a heat-free approach to tissue removal, all while preserving crucial functions like continence and sexual health.”

BPH affects more than 50 percent of men over 60 and 80 to 90 percent of men over 70 years of age, making it one of the most prevalent conditions impacting older adults. While noncancerous, the condition can significantly impact quality of life, leading to discomfort, frustration, and lifestyle adjustments for millions of men.

The HYDROS™ system builds on traditional surgical methods for treating BPH, such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and laser treatments, by introducing several notable innovations. It features artificial intelligence (AI)-powered treatment planning through FirstAssist AI™, a sophisticated image recognition software that identifies critical anatomical structures using ultrasound. This technology aids in creating personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's prostate anatomy.

Additionally, the system combines advanced ultrasound imaging with digital cystoscopy, providing surgeons with a detailed, multidimensional view of the prostate. This improved visualization supports greater precision during procedures and enhances surgical planning.

HYDROS™ also employs a robotic-assisted heat-free waterjet for tissue resection, allowing for effective removal of obstructive tissue while preserving key anatomical structures. This approach reduces the risk of complications, such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction.

Finally, the system is designed to streamline the surgical workflow with features like an integrated tower for setup, an adjustable touchscreen for better ergonomics, and user-friendly software to guide surgeons through each step of the procedure.

These advancements provide a more precise and patient-friendly treatment option compared to traditional methods, addressing common challenges such as tissue damage and unwanted side effects.

To expand access to this innovative technology, The Mount Sinai Hospital has prioritized training for its urology team. Dr. Kaplan, who has performed well over 400 aquablation procedures with the earlier model, recently completed advanced HYDROS training. He will be joined by Mount Sinai surgeons who will begin performing the procedure in the coming months.

“This new technology is part of our commitment to delivering the most advanced and patient-centered care,” says Dr. Kaplan. “The positive outcomes we’ve seen so far are a testament to the potential of HYDROS to redefine how we approach BPH treatment.”

With this milestone, Mount Sinai continues to establish itself as a leader in robotic surgical care. The team plans to track patient outcomes closely to contribute to a growing body of evidence supporting the benefits of HYDROS therapy for men with BPH.

The HYDROS™ Robotic System, developed by PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation, received FDA 510(k) clearance on August 21, 2024.

