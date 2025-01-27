Real Estate Market Size to Hit USD 7.84 trillion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global Real Estate market size was valued at USD 4.06 trillion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 4.36 trillion in 2025 to reach USD 7.84 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Important asset class consisting of land, concrete structures, and enhancements such as buildings, houses, and undeveloped land. It provides shelter, facilitates business operations, and creates investment opportunities. Residential real estate consists of single-family residences, condominiums, apartments, and townhouses, while commercial real estate includes office buildings, retail spaces, industrial facilities, and warehouses. Undeveloped land can be utilized for residential or commercial development, or it can be held for investment or future development. Real estate is essential to the economy because it contributes to employment, economic growth, and wealth creation. Residential real estate houses individuals and families, whereas commercial real estate provides space for businesses to operate, fostering economic growth and job creation. Real estate investment enables people and businesses to generate income and amass wealth.

However, real estate investment and ownership involve several factors and risks, including market conditions, property location, financing, and property management. To make informed decisions, individuals and businesses involved in real estate must conduct extensive research, seek professional advice, and evaluate opportunities exhaustively. Real estate is a dynamic and diverse industry that significantly impacts the economy, housing market, and investment landscape.

Market Dynamics

Rise of the Residential Construction Industry Drives the Global Market

The expanding demand for residential construction is a significant factor in the company's expansion. According to these projections, the proportion of the economy dedicated to construction and maintenance will increase significantly. Due to the increase in the number of industries involved in residential development and the urban population growth, the real estate market is anticipated to expand swiftly. This is because more individuals will reside in urban areas.

In addition, the global urbanization rate has impacted the residential construction industry in every region of the globe. This effect has been observable over the past decade. The majority of urbanization is occurring in the world's economies, experiencing the most accelerated growth. The significance of the real estate industry is further highlighted by the fact that these nations are experiencing a significant rate of residential infrastructure development.

Increase in Government Investment in Infrastructure Development Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The government is devoting a substantial number of resources to developing numerous programs related to improving the existing physical infrastructure. The unceasing expansion of the economy, which has been occurring for a considerable amount of time, is a significant factor in developing this pattern. Simultaneously, the economies of emerging nations such as India and Indonesia, among others, have been strengthening, resulting in substantial foreign investments. The United States is among the developing nations that have benefited from this trend.

In turn, this factor increases the demand for construction equipment in infrastructure initiatives undertaken by various companies. In other terms, this factor stimulates the demand for construction equipment. These initiatives include the building of highways and the expansion of airports. This would result in favorable development opportunities for the market's continued expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global real estate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period. The expansion of the construction sector and the rising prevalence of modular building are the primary factors propelling the market's expansion. Additionally, expanding container homes in the United States and Canada expands the real estate industry across North America. As a result of the increased demand for modular construction, several businesses are actively growing their operations through various business techniques.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that a rise in population and rapid urbanization will boost demand for the residential sector, consequently driving the need for housing units that can be purchased at an accessible price. A significant rise in the need for infrastructure in residential improvement and repair would also contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Due to increased building and infrastructure projects, more opportunities have become available for market participants.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Real estate development in Europe is reliant on the building sector. Due to rising earnings, cheap interest rates, and significant net migration, there has been a significant demand for real estate in Europe. The market is anticipated to increase due to rising residential and non-residential construction activity and European home improvement spending. Most of this growth is attributed to Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia, which are predicted to have rising construction spending in the infrastructure sector, positively affecting market expansion.

Additionally, the industry is growing due to a rise in building spending. Russia makes up almost half of all construction spending in Eastern Europe, and this spending is anticipated to increase due to the building of both infrastructure and buildings, such as stadiums, hotels, and retail complexes, which will speed up market growth.

Key Highlights

Based on property, the global real estate market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, industrial, and land. The land segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

Based on business, the global real estate market is segmented into sales and rental. The sales segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global real estate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Brookfield Asset Management (Canada) CBRE Group (USA) Jones Lang LaSalle (USA) Prologis (USA) Vonovia (Germany) Equity Residential (USA) AvalonBay Communities (USA) Boston Properties (USA) Simon Property Group (USA) Vornado Realty Trust (USA) Link REIT (Hong Kong) Gecina (France) Mitsubishi Estate (Japan) Mitsui Fudosan (Japan) Sun Hung Kai Properties (Hong Kong)

Recent Developments

May 2024- The Times Network hosted a Realty Conclave and Awards in partnership with NAREDCO, celebrating excellence in the Indian real estate market. This event recognized top performers and highlighted industry trends, showcasing India's growing prominence in the global real estate landscape.

May 2024- Indiabulls Real Estate, a major player in the Indian real estate market, has acquired several residential projects from Embassy Property Developments in Bengaluru and Chennai. This strategic move strengthens Indiabulls' presence in the growing South Indian real estate market and aligns with the company's expansion plans.

Segmentation

By Property

Commercial

Land

Industrial

Residential

By Business

Rental

Sales

Lease

