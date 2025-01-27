Codego Revolutionizes Merchant Payments with New Cryptogateway Solution

Codego enables effortless fund transfers across 33 countries with SEPA or SEPA Instant, providing a secure and seamless gateway to international payments.

Milan, Italy, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codego , a licensed EMI/Virtual Asset Operator and banking innovator, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Cryptogateway solution for merchants. This new platform sets a global standard in digital payment technology, offering unparalleled functionality for both in-person and remote transactions.







The Future of Payments Is Here

Codego’s Cryptogateway enables merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments seamlessly from customers while receiving funds instantly in their IBAN accounts. Accepting payments in Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, USDT, and USDC from customers, while allowing merchants to receive settlements in 35 fiat currencies directly into their preferred IBAN accounts, with zero transaction fees, the solution delivers instant, borderless, and cost-effective payment processing.

Merchants can create multiple Terminal IDs at no cost, making it easy to manage different business locations or divisions. This flexibility, combined with cutting-edge technology, ensures a user-friendly experience for businesses of all sizes.

Why Codego's Cryptogateway Is the Ultimate Solution

The solution is ideal for industries such as gambling and forex, enabling customers to deposit in cryptocurrencies and ensuring instant settlement of funds directly to merchants' IBAN accounts.

- Zero Fees: Merchants pay no commissions on transactions, maximizing their revenue.

- Instant Settlement: Payments are processed and funds are available instantly, reducing cash flow delays.

- Global Reach: Supports 35 cryptocurrencies, enabling businesses to cater to a wider audience.

- Easy Integration: Multi-terminal setups at no cost ensure seamless adoption.

- Licensed and Secure: Codego operates under EMI/Virtual Asset and banking licenses in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring full regulatory compliance.

“Codego’s Cryptogateway is not just another payment solution; it’s a revolution in how businesses interact with digital assets. We’re empowering merchants to embrace the future of payments without complexity or excessive costs,” saidSimone Binotto Torre, Chief Operating Officer, Codego.

A Trusted Global Partner in Financial Innovation

Codego is renowned for its pioneering role in the financial technology landscape. With banking licenses across multiple countries and a reputation for providing White Label IBAN bank accounts to emerging neobanks, Codego continues to drive innovation. The company operates 11 branches globally, spanning Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and now Oceania. Its expansion reflects a commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to every corner of the globe.

Redefining Merchant Solutions

This Cryptogateway launch is part of Codego’s ongoing mission to revolutionize financial services through innovation. From supporting neobanks with White Label solutions to creating customer-centric payment platforms, Codego’s expertise ensures merchants stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

About Codego

Codego is a global leader in financial technology, offering licensed banking and payment solutions that empower businesses to thrive. For more information about our White Label solutions, codegotech.com and codegopay.com . With a presence across Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Oceania, Codego delivers tailored solutions for modern commerce. From White Label IBAN bank accounts to innovative payment gateways, Codego is at the forefront of financial evolution.









