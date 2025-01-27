National Cybersecurity Alliance Launches Data Privacy Week 2025

The week-long campaign will center around empowering individuals and businesses to safeguard their data through education and action

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) is thrilled to announce the start of Data Privacy Week 2025, a global campaign dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to prioritize data privacy and security. Taking place from January 27 to January 31, the week-long initiative will feature educational resources, interactive events, and actionable insights designed to inspire trust, foster awareness, and empower proactive data management in an era of unprecedented connectivity.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve and consumers grow more conscious of data collection practices, this year’s theme, “Take Control of Your Data,” serves as a powerful reminder for individuals to make informed decisions about their personal information. It also underscores the need for organizations to adopt robust privacy practices to safeguard user trust, enhance data security, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations.

“Data Privacy Week 2025 is all about empowering people to take control of their data in a world where digital information is everywhere,” said Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director of the NCA. “While you cannot control how each little piece of data about you and your family is collected, you still have a right to data privacy. Our 2025 theme highlights the importance of understanding how your data is collected and used, and equips individuals and organizations with the tools they need to build trust and prioritize privacy in the year ahead.”

Key Events and Initiatives

Dude, Where's My Data? - On Monday, January 27th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), join us for a session featuring Arjun Bhatnagar, CEO at Cloaked, Sukhi Gulatii, Senior Product Manager for Permission Slip at Consumer Reports, and Cliff Steinhauer, Director of Information Security and Engagement at the National Cybersecurity Alliance. Together, they’ll explore why companies collect your data, how it’s used, and the steps they must take to protect it. Gain insights into the world of data collection and privacy in everyday apps and big data platforms.



On Monday, January 27th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), join us for a session featuring Arjun Bhatnagar, CEO at Cloaked, Sukhi Gulatii, Senior Product Manager for Permission Slip at Consumer Reports, and Cliff Steinhauer, Director of Information Security and Engagement at the National Cybersecurity Alliance. Together, they’ll explore why companies collect your data, how it’s used, and the steps they must take to protect it. Gain insights into the world of data collection and privacy in everyday apps and big data platforms. Privacy and AI - On Tuesday - On January 28th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), join Joe Jones, Research Director at IAPP, Brandon Pugh, Director of Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats at R Street Institute, and Rashida Richardson, Senior Counsel, Artificial Intelligence at Mastercard as they dive into the intersection of privacy and artificial intelligence. Discover best practices for ensuring your data stays private while using AI tools and learn how to engage responsibly with this technology without compromising sensitive information.



- On January 28th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), join Joe Jones, Research Director at IAPP, Brandon Pugh, Director of Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats at R Street Institute, and Rashida Richardson, Senior Counsel, Artificial Intelligence at Mastercard as they dive into the intersection of privacy and artificial intelligence. Discover best practices for ensuring your data stays private while using AI tools and learn how to engage responsibly with this technology without compromising sensitive information. Take Control of Your Data: Privacy Settings in Your Favorite Apps (Sponsored by Sensi by Copeland) - On Wednesday, January 29th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), Steve Stanze, Marketing Director at Sensi by Copeland, Jennifer Mahoney, Practice Manager, Data Advisory at Optiv, and Cliff Steinhauer, Director of Information Security and Engagement at the National Cybersecurity Alliance will guide attendees through adjusting privacy settings in popular apps. Whether you’re curious about what data you’re sharing or want to explore secure alternatives, this session will provide practical steps to enhance your privacy.



(Sponsored by Sensi by Copeland) - On Wednesday, January 29th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), Steve Stanze, Marketing Director at Sensi by Copeland, Jennifer Mahoney, Practice Manager, Data Advisory at Optiv, and Cliff Steinhauer, Director of Information Security and Engagement at the National Cybersecurity Alliance will guide attendees through adjusting privacy settings in popular apps. Whether you’re curious about what data you’re sharing or want to explore secure alternatives, this session will provide practical steps to enhance your privacy. Are We Making Progress? Understanding Privacy Laws - On Thursday, January 30th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), David Lindner, Chief Privacy Officer at Sidley Austin LLP, will offer an in-depth look at current privacy legislation, recent advancements, and what lies ahead for data protection laws. Reflect on the progress made over the past year and where the future of privacy is heading.



- On Thursday, January 30th, from 1:00 - 1:30 PM (ET), David Lindner, Chief Privacy Officer at Sidley Austin LLP, will offer an in-depth look at current privacy legislation, recent advancements, and what lies ahead for data protection laws. Reflect on the progress made over the past year and where the future of privacy is heading. Level Up Your Privacy Game! (Sponsored by Cloaked) - On Friday, January 31st, from 2:00 - 3:00 PM (ET), participate in an interactive trivia game show focused on all things data privacy. Test your knowledge, learn new tips, and compete for a chance to win prizes while enhancing your privacy skills.



Data Privacy Week builds on the success of Data Privacy Day which began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of Data Protection Day in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the January 28, 1981 signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection.

To become a Data Privacy Week Champion, please visit: https://www.staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-week

For more information about NCA’s Data Privacy Week, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 27-31st); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

