Starbox Launches StarboxAI-IntelliCampaignOptimize, Revolutionizing Campaign Optimization for 180 Degrees Brandcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) ("Starbox" or the "Company"), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Starbox Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (“Starbox Technologies”), proudly unveils its latest innovation - StarboxAI-IntelliCampaignOptimize, an advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) - driven system designed to optimize marketing campaigns. To support the operations of 180 Degrees Brandcom Sdn Bhd (“180 Degrees Brandcom”), an indirect (51% owned) subsidiary of Starbox, this system aims to enhance campaign performance while empowering merchants to achieve better outcomes efficiently.

The StarboxAI-IntelliCampaignOptimize is an AI-Driven system for campaign optimization that possesses the following capabilities:

Real-time Optimization: Automatically adjusts campaigns based on performance metrics.





Automatically adjusts campaigns based on performance metrics. Smart Budget Allocation: Maximizes the effectiveness of advertising spend.





Maximizes the effectiveness of advertising spend. Personalized Campaign Targeting: Adapts messaging to audience behavior trends.





Adapts messaging to audience behavior trends. Comprehensive Insights: Delivers actionable data for strategic decision-making.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Starbox, commented: “With the introduction of StarboxAI-IntelliCampaignOptimize, we continue to leverage AI to provide merchants with smarter tools for success. The integration of this system ensures that merchants benefit from increased efficiency and precision in their campaigns. By simplifying complex campaign management tasks, StarboxAI-IntelliCampaignOptimize allows merchants to focus on growth, while delivering meaningful and relevant experiences to their customers. This system is tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, aligning with 180 Degrees Brandcom’s mission to drive impactful and results-driven marketing solutions. As we explore the potential of AI further, we remain committed to empowering businesses with innovative solutions that drive measurable success and open new avenues for growth.”

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem, targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company also provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

