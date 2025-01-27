LOKLiK iCraft™ Wins Golden IDA Design Award 2024

LOKLiK and its sister brand HTVRONT shine with two prestigious wins at the International Design Awards, showcasing exceptional innovation power

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLiK, a rising leader in the crafting industry, has achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the Gold Award at the 2024 International Design Awards (IDA) with its flagship cutting machine, LOKLiK iCraft™, underscoring its relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Adding to this achievement, HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2 - Digit, the star product from its sister brand HTVRONT, was honored with a Bronze Award, further cementing its reputation on the global stage.





The International Design Awards (IDA), founded in 2007 in California, USA, is one of the most prestigious international design competitions. The awards aim to celebrate groundbreaking, unconventional, and innovative designs in the fields of architecture, interior design, product design, graphic design, and fashion design. IDA provides a platform to bring these exceptional works to the world’s stage.

As the recipient of the Gold Award, the LOKLiK iCraft™ embodies the very essence of LOKLiK’s product development philosophy: to continuously offer advanced machines and cutting-edge technologies to crafters while providing a user-centric and immersive creation experience. “Winning this highly regarded award speaks volumes about our dedication to product research and innovation,” said Tim Lei, Product Development Director of LOKLiK. “We are committed to developing products that not only excel in technical performance but also empower creators to push the boundaries of their imagination.”

The LOKLiK iCraft™ sets a new craft industry benchmark with its cutting-edge features. Renowned for its exceptional print-then-cut precision down to 0.5 mm offset, this intelligent cutting machine empowers creators to bring intricate and complex designs to life with unparalleled accuracy. Meanwhile, equipped with versatile blades and a built-in step motor, it effortlessly handles over 100 materials, from popular vinyl to crafting papers. Its success is further bolstered by the feature-rich LOKLiK IdeaStudio™ software, which offers over 50,000 free pre-made images and an advanced AI add-on. This seamless integration of hardware and software ultimately earned the LOKLiK iCraft™ the prestigious Gold Award.





Another winner, HTVRONT Auto Heat Press 2, also garnered widespread acclaim among artists and crafters with its automated feature, flexible ironing settings, and aesthetic appearance. Furthermore, enhanced by its groundbreaking pressure-adjustable function, this auto heat press demonstrates a strong brand research capability and affirms its tireless efforts in product innovation and optimization.





“Winning these awards not only strengthens our competitive edge in the crafting industry but also reflects the passion and hard work that have brought us this far. We’re deeply grateful for the support and feedback from our users, who have played such a big role in our journey. Moving forward, we’re excited to keep innovating, creating easy-to-use solutions, and bringing even more inspiring and exciting products to crafters around the world in 2025 and beyond,” said Herman, the CEO of LOKLiK.

