Presentation of a letter of credentials to the President of Albania

SLOVENIA, January 27 - On this occasion, he underlined the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, which are marked by partnership and alliance.

The focus of his mandate will be on strengthening economic cooperation, where many untapped opportunities remain.

Ambassador Štunf praised the country's progress in opening two negotiating chapters last year and expressed Slovenia's full support for Albania's ambitious plans on its European path.

Slovenia remains committed to close cooperation and support in various areas.

