NVBDC MVO Task Force Welcomes PuroVet as New Member to Support Veteran Business Growth

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Frank Torre, Vice Chairmen, PuroClean

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force proudly announces PuroVet, the franchise program dedicated to helping veterans achieve business ownership within PuroClean, as its newest member. PuroVet’s inclusion in the Task Force amplifies efforts to expand resources, training, and financial opportunities for veteran-owned businesses across the nation.The NVBDC MVO Task Force unites organizations that share a commitment to providing meaningful support to veteran entrepreneurs. Through PuroVet’s membership, the Task Force gains a valuable partner in the disaster restoration industry—one that is dedicated to helping veterans thrive as franchise owners and business leaders. NVBDC, known for its robust certification process, connects veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity programs in corporate America, ensuring they meet rigorous standards and have access to a wealth of resources for sustainable growth.“We’re thrilled to welcome PuroVet to the NVBDC MVO Task Force,” said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. “PuroVet’s mission aligns with our commitment to empowering veterans and providing them with pathways to meaningful business opportunities. Together, we’re making strides to enhance the business landscape for veteran entrepreneurs, ensuring they receive the support and connections necessary for long-term success.”PuroVet’s program is designed to make franchise ownership accessible to veterans, offering incentives such as discounts on initial franchise fees and guidance through the SBA-backed loan process. PuroVet franchisees benefit from mentorship, industry training, and access to a national network within the $210 billion disaster restoration sector, which has seen growing demand due to increased property restoration needs.By joining the Task Force, PuroVet’s franchisees will gain access to the NVBDC’s extensive network of corporate partners, certification resources, and a suite of tools to help them grow and sustain their businesses. The partnership also aims to provide opportunities for veterans to connect with corporate supplier diversity initiatives, bringing new avenues for revenue and development.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading certifying body for veteran-owned businesses in the United States, committed to creating corporate contracting opportunities for veteran business owners. Through the NVBDC MVO Task Force, NVBDC collaborates with organizations nationwide to provide resources , certification, and networking opportunities to support the success of veteran-owned businesses. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.About PuroVetPuroVet, an initiative by PuroClean, empowers veterans to own franchises in the disaster restoration industry, offering exclusive support, mentorship, and financial guidance tailored to veterans. PuroVet’s goal is to provide a rewarding business ownership path for veterans ready to transition into successful, sustainable careers post-service. Additional information can be found at purocleanfranchise.com/purovet.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.