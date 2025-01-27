HORECA Beverages Market to reach US$390 billion by 2030 at a 3.69% CAGR

HORECA Beverage Market

The HORECA beverage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% to reach a market size of US$389.981 billion by 2030 from US$325.331 billion in 2025.

Several factors contribute to the market growth including the rising number of food outlets and restaurants especially serving the tourism growth coupled with online food and beverages trends.” — KSI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the HORECA beverage market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$389.981 billion by 2030.Significant factors contributing to the growth of the HORECA beverage market are the rising number of food outlets and restaurants especially serving the tourism growth in many regions. Further, it is propelled by online food and beverage trends. One of the emerging trends in the HORECA beverage market is the expansion of juice cafes, such as Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a leading franchisor of fast-casual restaurants, has more than 1,400 locations in 44 states in the US. Tropical Smoothie Cafe was ranked 1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500 for four consecutive years. In April 2024, Blackstone announced the acquisition of Tropical Smoothie Cafe from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.Further, in January 2025, Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, launched an offer to healthy drinkers to purchase a signature cold-pressed juice for just 20 cents with any $25 purchase at participating Clean Juice stores. Since its 2024 acquisition by Brix Holdings, Clean Juice focused on its comprehensive menu featuring 100% USDA-certified organic cold-pressed juices alongside wellness-focused smoothies, bowls, and toasts.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-horeca-beverage-market Segmentation and Geographical Regions:By type, the HORECA Beverage market is segmented into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The consumption of alcoholic beverages has been significant in several parts of the world, such as, people of the European Region consume on average 9.2 liters of pure alcohol every year, according to the WHO. This makes them the heaviest drinkers in the world. The region is a significant market for alcoholic beverages in hotels, restaurants, and cafes.By end-user, the HORECA Beverage market is segmented into hotels, restaurants, and cafes. The major growth driver is the expansion of the tourism sector worldwide. According to Eurostat, it is estimated that 62 % of the EU population over 15 took part in tourism for personal purposes in 2022. EU residents made nearly 1.1 billion tourism trips in 2022. These included personal and business purposes trips. The tourist's trips also included personal purposes during the trip such as holidays, leisure, and visiting friends and relatives. The increased traveling of people after the COVID-19 pandemic increased the business opportunities for hotels, restaurants, and cafes for their food and beverage offerings. The hotels, restaurants, and cafes are trying new beverage mixes in both the alcoholic beverage and non-alcoholic beverage offerings.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region shows a significant growth rate in the HORECA beverage market. In India, alcoholic beverages increased from 5,179.2 million liters in 2021 to 6,211.8 million liters in 2022. According to Euromonitor International Limited, this consumption is growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. This growth is collaborated by the growing hospitality industry in India which is anticipated to reach US$ 31.01 billion by 2029. This increased demand for the alcoholic beverages and hospitality industry indicates the expanding HORECA beverage market in the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the HORECA beverage market that have been covered are Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle, Pepsi Co., Inc., Jones Soda Co., Danone, Appalachian Brewing Company, GCMMF (Amul), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Bacardi Limited, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Heineken N.V., Suntory Holding Limited, Constellation Brands Inc., Molson Coors Brewing Company, United Breweries Ltd., and Brown-Forman Corporation.The market analytics report segments the HORECA beverage market as follows:• By Type• Alcoholic Beverageo Beer/Malto Wineo Spirits• Non-Alcoholic Beverageo Bottled Watero Carbonated Soft Drinkso Fruit Juiceo Milk• By End-User Industryo Hotelso Restaurantso Cafe• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Unilever• The Coca-Cola Company• Nestle• Pepsi Co., Inc.• Jones Soda Co.• Danone• Appalachian Brewing Company• GCMMF (Amul)• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.• Bacardi Limited• Carlsberg Breweries A/S• Heineken N.V.• Suntory Holding Limited• Constellation Brands Inc.• Molson Coors Brewing Company• United Breweries Ltd.• Brown-Forman Corporation 