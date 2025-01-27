LexisNexis Introduces Protégé Personalized AI Assistant with Agentic AI, Making it Easier to Power Complex Legal Task Completion

Developed with customers leading the next wave of legal AI innovation, Protégé uses AI agents and generative AI, grounded in customer and LexisNexis content, for next-level productivity and outcomes

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced the U.S. general availability of LexisNexis Protégé™, a personalized AI assistant that intelligently powers productivity, drives next-level work quality, and enables legal and business professionals to unlock new economic value. Built with the highest levels of security, compliance, and privacy, Protégé is initially available within the Lexis+ AI® legal workflow solution and Lexis® Create+ for legal AI drafting in Microsoft Word and will soon be ubiquitous across LexisNexis products.

Developed responsibly with human oversight, agentic AI capabilities in Protégé can autonomously complete tasks based on user goals, including reviewing its own work and identifying areas where it can improve its own output. For the customer, this means simplified AI use, accelerated productivity, and enhanced value.

Leveraging proprietary agentic and generative AI technology from LexisNexis, Protégé can:

Draft full, tailored transactional documents, as well as litigation motions, briefs, and complaints, and check its own work before turning them over to human legal professionals for final review. Documents can be further edited directly in Lexis+ AI or exported to Microsoft Word.

and check its own work before turning them over to human legal professionals for final review. Documents can be further edited directly in Lexis+ AI or exported to Microsoft Word. Suggest legal workflow actions based on the type of documents uploaded (e.g., Draft a Legal Memo, Summarize, Draft an Argument) and dynamically generate follow-up prompts that are personalized to the lawyer’s workflow.

based on the type of documents uploaded (e.g., Draft a Legal Memo, Summarize, Draft an Argument) and dynamically generate follow-up prompts that are personalized to the lawyer’s workflow. Provide prompt assistance, proactively suggesting refinements to queries to help the user accomplish their goals efficiently.

proactively suggesting refinements to queries to help the user accomplish their goals efficiently. Allow users to securely upload and save tens of thousands of legal documents to Protégé Vault . On each Vault, users can perform numerous AI tasks to summarize, draft, research, and more.

. On each Vault, users can perform numerous AI tasks to summarize, draft, research, and more. Draft deposition questions based on fact patterns, descriptions of witnesses, and other relevant information.

based on fact patterns, descriptions of witnesses, and other relevant information. Draft discovery documents , including Interrogatories, Request for Production of Documents, and Request for Admissions.

, including Interrogatories, Request for Production of Documents, and Request for Admissions. Generate a graphical timeline of events from uploaded documents.

of events from uploaded documents. Ask questions of or summarize large, complex documents of up to 1 million characters or approximately 300 pages—a 250% increase over previous processing limits.

of up to 1 million characters or approximately 300 pages—a 250% increase over previous processing limits. Enable users to upload transactional documents and conduct streamlined, systematic analyses with speed and accuracy.

and conduct streamlined, systematic analyses with speed and accuracy. Review an uploaded motion or argument and find similar motions and arguments in the LexisNexis system to help the user refine their argument, find stronger authority, and identify potential weaknesses.

and find similar motions and arguments in the LexisNexis system to help the user refine their argument, find stronger authority, and identify potential weaknesses. Link quotes in litigation filings back to source documentation to confirm accuracy.

to confirm accuracy. And much more.

“LexisNexis is focused on improving outcomes and unlocking new levels of efficiency and value in legal work to support our customers’ success,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “Our vision is for every legal professional to have a personalized AI assistant that makes their life better, and we’re delighted to deploy that through our world-class, fully integrated AI technology platform.”

Protégé can be personalized and grounded in a customer’s own documents and past work product via Document Management System (DMS) integration as well as the LexisNexis comprehensive repository of trusted legal content and metadata. This capability gives users:

Customization control for better results and a more tailored AI experience , empowering them to share their role, practice area, jurisdiction, and style preferences to ensure the drafting style and output are highly personalized.

, empowering them to share their role, practice area, jurisdiction, and style preferences to ensure the drafting style and output are highly personalized. Ability to query, extract clauses, and draft from their firm's knowledge base, streamlining access to necessary precedents. DMS integrations include iManage, NetDocuments, Sharepoint, and others.

To learn more about LexisNexis Protégé capabilities, visit www.lexisnexis.com/protege. To learn more about Lexis+ AI, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai.

More than 50 customers collaborated closely with LexisNexis on the development of Protégé as part of the company’s customer-driven innovation approach. This included leading Am Law 50 firms, small law firms, corporations, government offices, and law schools, including the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and the University of Notre Dame.

The LexisNexis global technology platform seamlessly integrates each wave of AI innovation, including extractive AI, which finds relevant results within data and provides deep insights; generative AI, which excels at creating new content from data based on user-entered prompts or instruction; and now agentic AI, which can intelligently and independently perform tasks on a user’s behalf.

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis customer-driven AI innovation focuses on analytics and decision tools that solve complex problems and enhance value. The company responsibly develops safe AI solutions with human oversight, backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology. Its global technology platform seamlessly integrates extractive, generative, and agentic AI within a scalable, multi-cloud infrastructure to drive rapid innovation and continuously improve answer quality, accuracy, and speed. A proprietary Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform grounds large language model (LLM) answers in a comprehensive repository of trusted legal content and metadata, delivering high-quality answers and validated citations. Its multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, and model fine-tuning ensures high performance of domain-specific, personalized LLMs, supported by partners Mistral, Anthropic, AWS, and Microsoft. The company employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and experts to develop, test, and validate solutions in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

