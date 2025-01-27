Life Biosciences Appoints Dr. Michael Ringel as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging, today announced the appointment of Michael Ringel, Ph.D., J.D., as Chief Operating Officer.

“Michael is a recognized leader with decades of experience driving innovation and strategy in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors and has committed a substantial amount of his career to the rapidly growing aging and healthspan sectors,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Life Bio. “His extraordinary strategic acumen, operational expertise, and industry insight will be critical to Life Bio as we prepare to advance the first ever partial epigenetic reprogramming candidate into the clinic this year.”

Amit Shashank, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel at Life Bio, added, “Moving our lead program into human clinical trials this year is a tremendous watershed moment for Life Bio, and one that is essential in validating our unique approach. While Michael’s leadership will be pivotal in successfully advancing this program, his extensive leadership as a pioneer in this space will be crucial as we maximize the breadth and depth of what our technology offers across multiple therapeutic modalities and lead to the development of transformative medicines for patients facing a range of age-related diseases.”

"As an advisor to Life Bio, I've had the opportunity to see first-hand the strength of the company's partial epigenetic reprogramming platform and the emerging therapeutic pipeline founded on it," stated Dr. Ringel. "I'm convinced that the platform holds immense promise long-term to reshape the future of aging and extend healthy human lifespan. In the near-term we will have clinical-stage assets addressing serious age-related diseases with the potential to greatly improve care for patients. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and work with Life Bio’s experienced and talented team to ensure flawless operational execution against this potential."

Before joining Life Biosciences, Dr. Ringel served as Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he advised biotech and pharmaceutical clients on R&D strategy, portfolio optimization, and organizational design. As BCG’s global leader for innovation analytics and research and product development, Dr. Ringel has been a noted contributor to industry journals, and has extensive experience in M&A, licensing and partnerships, and corporate strategy. Dr. Ringel serves on the boards of Hevolution Foundation U.S. and the American Federation for Aging Research.

Dr. Ringel holds a B.A. in Biology from Princeton University, a Ph.D. in Biology from Imperial College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About Life Biosciences

Life Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering cellular rejuvenation therapies to reverse and prevent multiple diseases of aging. The company’s proprietary partial epigenetic reprogramming platform utilizes three transcription factors—Oct4, Sox2, and Klf4—to restore older and damaged cells to a younger state. This innovative approach targets a root cause of aging at the epigenetic level, thereby offering the potential to address a wide range of age-related diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Life Bio’s lead program, ER-100, is being developed as a gene therapy for optic neuropathies with plans to enter the clinic in 2025. Beyond ER-100, the company is strategically broadening its therapeutic pipeline to address additional age-related diseases, underscoring the platform’s versatility and transformative potential. For more information, visit www.lifebiosciences.com or follow Life Bio on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

