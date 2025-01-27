SECO and Nayax Announce Plans for Strategic Partnership to Offer IoT-Integrated Payment Solutions for OEMs

HERZLIYA, Israel and AREZZO, Italy, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, and SECO S.p.A. (IOT.MI), a leading provider of end-to-end technological solutions for industrial digitalization, today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding, (“MOU”), with the intention to establish a long-term strategic partnership to embed Nayax-powered payments directly within SECO products, starting with a payment-enabled smart screen designed as a convenient all-in-one solution for the next generation of intelligent vending machines, micro markets, smart coolers, and automated self-service retail machines.

Together, Nayax and SECO plan to deliver comprehensive, fully integrated IoT solutions which combine seamless and secure payments with remote machine management and AI-driven business intelligence for any enterprise with automated self-service points of sale. OEMs will gain access to differentiated, cost optimized hardware which contains a combination of SECO’s industry-leading IoT capabilities and Nayax’s versatile payment platform.

Embedding Nayax’s payment infrastructure within SECO’s products will also empower businesses to manage their payment flows and automated self-service points of sale through Clea, SECO’s end-to-end IoT-AI software platform that securely collects, analyzes, and manages connected device data in real time to enable intelligent automation and cross-functional business insights. Together, Nayax and SECO will offer an unbeatable joint value proposition of lower operational costs, advanced telematics, and flexible integrated payments, built for easy integration by OEMs across their product lineups.

“Our partnership with SECO propels Nayax toward new frontiers in automated self-service retail, harnessing SECO’s extensive OEM network to extend our commercial reach into high-demand markets worldwide and accelerate broader adoption of our embedded payment platform,” said Oren Tepper, Chief Commercial Officer of Nayax. “We’re proud to work with SECO to offer game-changing, fully embedded payment solutions which unify telematics, analytics, and frictionless transactions under one umbrella.”

“Partnering with Nayax allows SECO to embed a versatile and powerful global payment platform directly into our connected screens and devices, bolstering our competitive position and delivering exceptional value for our OEM customers across key verticals like vending, coffee, and electric vehicle supply equipment,” said Fausto Di Segni, Head of IoT & AI Europe at SECO. “We will unite robust IoT management, engaging displays, and embedded payments to streamline deployment and cut costs for OEMs and their end-customers.”

Nayax invites OEMs to visit SECO at booth 320 (hall 1) at the Embedded World Trade Show in Nuremberg from March 11-13 to learn how Nayax and SECO’s full suite of solutions can transform business operations and provide a competitive edge.

SECO

SECO (IOT.MI) is a high-tech company that develops and manufactures cutting-edge solutions for the digitalization of industrial products and processes. SECO’s hardware and software offerings enable B2B companies to easily introduce edge computing, Internet of Things, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to their businesses. SECO’s technology spans across multiple fields of application, serving more than 450 customers across sectors such as medical, industrial automation, fitness, vending, transportation, and many others. Through live monitoring and smart control of in-the-field devices, SECO solutions contribute to low environmental impact business operations via a more efficient use of resources.

For more information: http://www.seco.com/

Contacts

SECO S.p.A.

Clarence Nahan

Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel. +39 0575 26979

investor.relations@seco.com

Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of September 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

Nayax Public Relations Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates

Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Nayax Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fab6cfe-bda4-4924-9bdb-3919f6e92505

SECO SECO and Nayax Announce Plans for Strategic Partnership

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.