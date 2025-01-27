Process Automation and Instrumentation Market to reach USD 118.94 Billion by 2032, Driven by Industry 4.0

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market

The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and IoT-enabled solutions is driving demand for enhanced operational efficiency and real-time process optimization.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Size was valued at USD 70 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 118.94 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”Process Automation and Instrumentation: Revolutionizing Industries with Efficiency, Safety, and Advanced TechnologiesThe process automation and instrumentation market has gained significant traction, driven by the rising need for operational efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance across industries like oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. Automation solutions streamline operations, reduce errors, and enhance productivity, with 60% of occupations capable of automating 30% of tasks, boosting global productivity by 1.5% annually. By 2030, automation is expected to create 3.3 to 6 million jobs, countering fears of displacement. Technologies like IoT and AI have transformed the industry, enabling real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and process optimization. Process Automation and Instrumentation Market: Key Insights on Leading Instruments and Solutions Driving Growth

By Instrument

Field instruments dominated the process automation and instrumentation market in 2023, capturing a 57% market share due to their widespread use across industries. Devices like pressure transmitters, temperature sensors, flow meters, and level sensors provide real-time data essential for process control and optimization. Siemens' SITRANS series ensures accurate monitoring and regulation in industrial applications.

Process analyzers are projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need for quality assurance and regulatory compliance in sectors such as food & beverage and water treatment. ABB's Process Automation Analyzer supports continuous monitoring, enhancing product quality and reducing waste.

By Solution

The PLC segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 29% share, managing machinery and processes through programmable instructions that adapt to changing operational needs. Devices like pressure transmitters, temperature sensors, flow meters, and level sensors provide real-time data essential for process control and optimization. Siemens’ SITRANS series ensures accurate monitoring and regulation in industrial applications.Process analyzers are projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2032, driven by the need for quality assurance and regulatory compliance in sectors such as food & beverage and water treatment. ABB’s Process Automation Analyzer supports continuous monitoring, enhancing product quality and reducing waste.By SolutionThe PLC segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 29% share, managing machinery and processes through programmable instructions that adapt to changing operational needs. Advanced PLC solutions from Siemens and Rockwell Automation, like Siemens’ S7 series, are widely used in factories to control operations such as assembly lines, enhancing efficiency and synchronization.SCADA is set to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by Industry 4.0 and the demand for unified automation. SCADA is set to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by Industry 4.0 and the demand for unified automation. SCADA systems, such as Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure, enable centralized data collection and analysis, improving operational efficiency through IoT-enabled monitoring and control.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Instruments
Field Instruments
Process Analyzers

By Solution
PLC
DCS
SCADA
HMI
Functional Safety
MES

By Industry
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Pulp & Paper
Pharmaceuticals
Metals & Mining
Food & Beverages
Energy & Power
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Others

Asia-Pacific Leads Process Automation Market with Rapid Growth and Technological Advancements

Asia-Pacific dominated the process automation market in 2023 with a 37% share and is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a growing demand for efficiency in manufacturing processes drive this growth in countries like China, India, and Japan. Leading companies such as Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, and Yokogawa Electric are expanding their presence in the region by delivering innovative solutions tailored to local needs. These companies emphasize smart manufacturing technologies, including robotics and AI, to enhance productivity across industries like automotive, electronics, and food & beverage. The region's focus on sustainability and digital transformation further establishes it as a key hub for process automation advancements.

Recent development

-On October 23, 2024, Emerson and REnergy Dynamics (RED) signed an exclusive distributor agreement to deliver advanced automation solutions for compressed bio-gas (CBG) projects in India. The collaboration will enhance the Indian bioenergy sector by introducing high-accuracy flow measurement technology and advanced instrumentation, supporting the sector's growth and efficiency.-On January 8, 2025, "SICK and Endress+Hauser Strengthen Process Automation Partnership" SICK and Endress+Hauser expanded their strategic partnership in process automation, with Endress+Hauser exclusively marketing SICK’s gas analyzers and flow meters worldwide. The joint venture, Endress+Hauser SICK GmbH+Co. KG, aims to innovate and meet market demands, focusing on industries like waste incineration, power plants, and oil & gas.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Segmentation, by InstrumentChapter 8. Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Segmentation, by Solution
Chapter 9. Process Automation and Instrumentation Market Segmentation, by Industry
Chapter 10. Regional Analysis
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Chapter 12. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 13. Conclusion
Continued…

