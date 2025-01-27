Volumetric Video Market to exceed USD 20.92 billion by 2032, driven by AR/VR adoption and growth in entertainment.

Volumetric Video Market Share & Trends

The volumetric video market is poised for growth, driven by rising demand for 3D and 360° content in entertainment, advertising, and more.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025

As Per the SNS Insider,“The Volumetric Video Market size was USD 2.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.92 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Volumetric Video Revolutionizing 3D Content Creation for Entertainment Education and Beyond

Volumetric Video is a cutting-edge video format designed to capture dynamic 3D representations of people, objects, or places. This technology utilizes multiple cameras to simultaneously record an object from various perspectives, creating flexible, natural 3D models. Data from these cameras are integrated and transformed into consistent and lifelike representations, enabling enhanced viewer engagement. Additionally, motion sensors allow for in-depth analysis and scanning of objects, with 360-degree cameras ensuring comprehensive coverage. Volumetric video has found applications across diverse fields, including entertainment, sports, advertising, and education, making it a versatile and innovative technology.

SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:
- Intel Corporation
- 8i
- Microsoft Corporation
- 4Dviews
- Google LLC
- IO Industries Inc
- Verizon Communications
- Sony Group Corporation
- Mark Roberts Motion Control
- Capturing Reality
- Evercoast
- 3nfinite
-m Mantis Vision Ltd
- Unity Technologies
- Stereolabs Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Scatter
- Dimension
- DGene
- Tetavi
- Arcturus Studios Holdings

Segment Analysis

By component

In 2023, the hardware segment is projected to dominate the market, driven by the widespread adoption of multi-camera setups in volumetric recording studios. These advanced systems play a crucial role in producing high-quality, immersive video content for various industries, including sports, healthcare, and advertising. Their ability to capture detailed 3D visuals enables realistic simulations, innovative marketing, and enhanced viewer experiences, making them indispensable in creating cutting-edge applications.

By application

The volumetric video market is segmented into Events, Sports, Entertainment, Education and Training, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, and Others. The volumetric video market for signage and advertising applications is expected to grow at a very high CAGR during the forecast period. Smart advertising drives the need for volumetric video as it is an amazing technology that can be invested in corporate events, product launches, and advertising events. The growth of digital signage will drive the need for better advertising content and, later, further the demand for volumetric video in the coming years. With the growing competition, consumer engagement is becoming more critical.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY COMPONENTS
Hardware
Software
Services

BY CONTENT DELIVERY
AR/VR Head-mounted Display (HMD)
Volumetric Displays
Projectors
Smartphones

BY APPLICATION
Events
Sports
Entertainment
Education and Training
Medical
Signage and Advertisement
Others

Regional Development

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Volumetric Video Market, and it is predicted that it will hold its dominant position throughout the forecast period. North America is a dominant region in the volumetric video market, owing to its advanced technological infrastructure and substantial investment in AR/VR technologies. The U.S. and Canada are key hubs for innovation, hosting numerous tech giants and startups that drive the development and integration of immersive content.

The APAC volumetric video market is poised for significant growth at a high CAGR in the forecasted period 2024-2032. This expansion is attributed to the increasing number of art studios and the growing acceptance of volumetric video in sports, events, entertainment, and advertising applications. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea are embracing this advanced technology, supported by government initiatives and industry investments. APAC also houses several leading players in the volumetric video ecosystem, further accelerating regional market development.

Recent Developments

February 2024:UK-based Djinn Technologies acquired EF EVE, a company specializing in volumetric and spatial capture software, enhancing its portfolio of advanced camera sensors and scanning technologies.
January 2024:Arcturus, a leading provider of volumetric video technology, introduced significant updates to its HoloSuite platform, including a new blend tool for seamlessly connecting and merging volumetric video clips.

