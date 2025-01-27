Key Market Driver in Jivi Industry 2025: Rising Hemophilia Prevalence Driving Industry Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jivi market size has multiplied at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR. Following its steady progression from $XX million in 2024, analysts predict that Jivi will astound the industry by ballooning to a thunderous $XX million in 2025.

Records have it that the Jivi market swelled at a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR. So, would you like to know what fueled this impressive climb through recent years?

We can note that the aggressive advancement was spurred by the rising prevalence of hemophilia, massive investments in research and development, a strategic focus on prophylactic treatments, proactive global healthcare investments, and an escalating diagnosis rate.

Want to peek into the future of the Jivi market?

This highly promising sector will continue its upward trajectory, growing to $XX million in 2029 at a future compound annual growth rate FCAGR of XX%. Factors boosting this forecasted climb include a rise in global healthcare expenditure, a burgeoning male population, favorable government initiatives, enhanced awareness and early diagnosis, and an evolving focus on personalized medicine. The selling point?

Watch this space for technical advancements, the development of innovative hemophilia treatments, the surging popularity of gene therapy, and a shift towards extended half-life therapies.

An insightful observation is that the escalated incidence of hemophilia is a powerful propeller for the Jivi market growth. Hemophilia is linked with genetic mutations in the X-linked genes tasked with the production of clotting factors. The result?

Either inadequate or defective clotting factors VIII hemophilia A or IX hemophilia B render the blood incapable of clotting efficiently. The silver lining is that Jivi swoops in to save the day by replacing the deficient Factor VIII with a long-acting recombinant therapy, facilitating blood clotting to control or prevent bleeding episodes. You ask about the bonus? The therapy's extended half-life slims down the dosing frequency, enhancing patient adherence and convenience.

To put this in context, in November 2022, as per data from the United Kingdom Hemophilia Centre Doctor's Organization, new Hemophilia A registrations in the UK escalated from 16 in 2021 to 19 in 2022. Simply put, the rising propensity of hemophilia is indeed fueling the Jivi market upsurge.

The powerhouse of Jivi market, Bayer AG, stands as its key industry player. They illuminate the Jivi landscape by asserting their robust presence and making steady strides through innovation, bolstering the Jivi venture's dynamism.

The structure of the Jivi market covered in this report is defined by the following segments:

1 Formulation: Preparations are either Lyophilized Powder For Reconstitution or Ready-to-use Formulations

2 Route of Administration: Either Intravenous or Subcutaneous

3 Indication: Can be Treatment Of Hemophilia A, Prophylaxis, or On-demand Treatment For Bleeding Episodes

4 Distribution Channel: Facilitated via Direct Sales, Wholesalers And Distributors, or Retail Pharmacies

5 End Use: Could be Hospitals, Hemophilia Treatment Centres, Specialty Clinics, or Home Healthcare Settings

Did you know that North America was the grandest region in the Jivi market in 2024?

Now, set your sights on Asia-Pacific, poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. And we're not just talking about these two regions. The Jivi market report encompasses a wide geographical spectrum covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

