Karnataka Tourism Participates in Bharat Parv 2025 and Prepares for OTM Mumbai

The Karnataka Stall at Bharat Parv 2025 was inaugurated by Ms. M Imkongla Jamir, IAS Resident Commissioner, Govt. of Karnataka Karnataka's Traditional Handicraft and Food Stall The iconic Hampi Stone Chariot Majestic Hoysaleshvara Temple, Halebid – A timeless masterpiece of Karnataka's rich heritage Elephant family in the Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Discover the historic marvels, cultural treasures, and natural splendor of Karnataka's diverse tourism offerings at India’s premier travel events.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism proudly marked its presence at Bharat Parv 2025, a vibrant celebration of India’s cultural diversity and heritage, organized at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. The event, inaugurated on 26 January 2025, celebrates the nation’s cultural richness, coinciding with the Republic Day festivities.Karnataka Tourism is represented by three distinct stalls at Bharat Parv: a State Theme Stall, a Traditional Cuisine Stall, and a Traditional Art & Handicraft Stall. Reflecting the state’s tagline, “One State, Many Worlds,” the stalls present Karnataka's exceptional cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries, and world-famous cuisine.The State Theme Stall highlights Karnataka's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the majestic ruins of Hampi, the intricately carved temples of Pattadakal, the sacred Hoysala temples in Belur, Halebidu, and Somanathapura, as well as the lush Western Ghats, recognized for their unparalleled biodiversity. Visitors can also explore Karnataka’s other historic and architectural marvels, such as the Mysore Palace, Gol Gumbaz in Bijapur, and the ancient cave temples of Badami, all epitomizing the state's architectural brilliance. Additionally, Karnataka’s rich traditions, such as Yakshagana, Mysuru Dasara, and the iconic Channapatna toys, are also highlighted.Visitors to the Karnataka stalls will receive firsthand information about key destinations, including Coorg, Kabini, and Gokarna, while learning about eco-tourism, heritage trails, and adventure activities that make Karnataka a premier travel destination.Upcoming Participation at OTM Mumbai 2025Karnataka Tourism is also gearing up to make a significant impact at OTM Mumbai 2025, one of India’s largest travel and tourism trade shows, scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 1 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.At OTM Mumbai, Karnataka Tourism will connect with the travel trade, stakeholders, and potential investors to position the state as a must-visit destination. The pavilion will emphasize Karnataka’s diverse offerings, including serene hill stations like Coorg and Chikmagalur, pristine beaches such as Gokarna and Karwar, and thrilling wildlife safaris in Bandipur, Kabini, and Nagarhole National Park. Lesser-known gems like Shravanabelagola, Aihole, and Bijapur will also be featured, showcasing their historical and architectural significance.Additionally, Karnataka Tourism will host B2B meetings to foster partnerships and promote its unique tourism initiatives.Through participation in Bharat Parv 2025 and OTM Mumbai 2025, Karnataka Tourism continues to champion the state’s unparalleled cultural and natural heritage, engaging travelers and stakeholders alike to solidify its position as a premier travel destination in India.

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

