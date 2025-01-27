Short Video Platforms Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032

Short Video Platforms Market

The global short video platforms market is witnessing growth due to several factors such as the increased global internet penetration.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is growing due to several factors such the increased global internet penetration, increased production of videos and online content, and the proliferation of smartphones are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, the regulatory and legal issues act as restraints for the short video platforms market. In addition, the increasing penetration of wireless networks and easy internet access in developing countries will provide ample opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period. The global short video platforms market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324163 By deployment, the application-based segment held the highest market share in 2023. The availability of wireless broadband technology and the emergence of 4G/5G mobile networks are expected to drive the segment growth. Several benefits associated with the application-based segment, such as the ability to watch videos at any time and record them, are projected to increase demand for this segment over the forecast period.By platform, the media and entertainment segment held the highest market share in 2023. The surge in live streaming events and growing consumer base, and advancements in mobile technology are predicted to play a significant role in the development of the media and entertainment segment. The essential aspects of the entertainment market include electronics, exhibition, live, mass media, and musicals. Users can modify videos, apply face filters, and beauty effects, and add music or dialogues in the background; all of these factors are propelling the media and entertainment sector.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/short-video-platforms-market/purchase-options By type, the video post segment held the highest market share in 2023. Video post promotes stronger engagement with targeted audiences and is easier to consume and recall. Short-form content’s potential can help businesses gain a competitive advantage, and sharing product demonstrations highlighting benefits and features promotes the video segment's growth. The rise of online video and social sharing creates a significant opportunity for online marketing growth.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Beijing Wei Ran Internet TechnologyByteDance Ltd. (Toutiao)DoupaiFacebook (Instagram)Kuaishou TechnologyMeipaiSnap Inc. (Snapchat)Snow Corp. (B612)Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Weishi)Vimeo, Inc.Yixia Technology (Miaopai)The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global short video platforms market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A324163 By platform, the iOS segment held the highest market share in 2023. The global increase in smartphone adoption is a primary factor driving the expansion of this segment. Consumer data is at risk when using the short video app, but iOS is designed in such a way that no one can obtain it without the user's permission. Moreover, the iPhone's memory is encrypted, making it impossible to hack the device and read confidential data. The iOS segment is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing popularity of Apple products and the rising demand for luxury smartphones.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:In April 2024, Uber Eats launched a short-form video feed to help merchants promote new dishes. The feed allows the merchants "to attract new consumers and tell a visual story of their meals, which currently isn’t available on other delivery platforms.In March 2024, AnyMind Group launched a proprietary web-based video player AnyManager Video Player, along with ad serving for AnyManager Video Player and text-to-video conversion functionalities on AnyManager, AnyMind’s publisher growth platform.In December 2022, Amazon launched a Tik-Tok-style short video feature named Inspire for its customers. The short video platform feature in the Amazon app will let customers purchase products from a customized feed of photos and videos.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324163 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth of internet usage and the continued growth of retail, consumer goods, and e-commerce in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive the growth of the short video platforms market in North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.